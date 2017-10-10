European rugby Power Rankings 2017/18: Week six

Welcome back to another round of European power rankings, with every club competing across the Aviva Premiership, Guinness Pro14 and Top 14 meticulously placed in order of superiority following the latest round of matches.

One big riser this week - up six spots - but no enormously drops down the ladder, even with new league leaders now in the Top 14 and Premiership.

European action awaits all these sides in the coming weeks and we'll be factoring those results into next week's thinking.

Let's dive in.

Not sure the Kings will move out of the 40 slot all season at this point. Defeated all too easily away at Treviso. Worcester had their moments at Bath but again were well beaten, and one point out of a possible 30 through the first six rounds does not bode well at all.

Ospreys one-point loss at home to the Scarlets was their fifth of the season - where are the tries? - but there was better news for Brive (certainly) and London Irish (in a way). Brive won at last in the Top 14, at home to Castres no less, while London Irish's losing bonus point and fightback at home to Leicester should boost their confidence, and gives them a five-point advantage over Worcester.

35. Oyonnax (1-1-5, no change)

34. Agen (1-6, down one)

33. Dragons (2-4, down one)

32. Connacht (1-5, down one)

31. Cardiff Blues (2-4, up three)

Tight home defeat for Oyonnax means they stay right where they are, while it is time to start worrying about Agen after their heavy home defeat to Lyon, having now lost their last five. Bernard Jackman's Dragons continue to scrap but fell well short against the Blues, although the build-up to George Gasson's try was a positive sign.

Really nice hands led to Tom McCartney's try for Connacht at Ravenhill but there lies the problem; only one try scored, just 12 all season through six games. Cardiff Blues meanwhile impressively kicked on to put the Dragons away; particularly like the scores from Jarrod Evans and Matthew Morgan's second - pure speed.

30. Zebre (2-4, down one)

29. Edinburgh (2-3, down two)

28. Treviso (3-3, no change)

27. Gloucester (3-3, up three)

26. Sale Sharks (2-4, down two)

A slight setback for Zebre after their loss at Edinburgh, with both teams on the slide. Edinburgh didn't exactly convince in their 16-15 win and Zebre won't sniff at a losing bonus point, despite missing the chance to go three from three.

Impressive win for Treviso over the Kings - Angelo Esposito had enough time waiting Ian McKinley's cross-field kick to have a chat with the crowd, but did take his second well - while the yo-yo season (and rankings positions) continue for Gloucester after Henry Trinder's double put away Northampton. Small setback for Sale, who never got going at The Stoop.

Double try-scorer Henry Trinder

25. Pau (4-3, up one)

24. Cheetahs (3-3, down three)

23. Racing 92 (3-4, down three)

22. Stade Francais (3-4, up three)

21. Castres (3-4, up two)

Make that four wins in five now for Pau, after dropping their first two games, and a special shoutout to former Munsterman Dave Foley who grabbed the winning score against Oyonnax. A first defeat in four games meanwhile for the Cheetahs and by a fine margin as well at home to Glasgow Warriors. Three places might be harsh. Then again, there's a shuffle to come above...

Racing are in the midst of a proper slide having lost their last three games but things are looking up for Stade Francais, whose 31-20 win over a strong Montpellier side came as a real surprise. Couple of scores for Waisale Nayacalevu, who you couldn't miss in his pink boots. Disappointing defeat for Castres at Brive, who worked hard to get a losing bonus point.

20. Harlequins (3-3, up two)

19. Wasps (2-4, down three)

18. Toulon (4-3, down one)

17. Clermont (3-4, down two)

16. Ulster (5-1, down one)

Quins back in the top half after their win over Sale - we singled out Danny Care's kicking weapons here - but these are worrying times for Wasps, who lacked the firepower due to their injury list (no Launchbury, Cipriani, Gopperth, Hughes) to go toe-to-toe with Saracens. Jack Willis did catch the eye though at flanker.

Toulon's form is downright patchy ahead of facing the Scarlets in the Champions Cup, two late Francois Trinh-Duc penalties rescuing a draw for them at UBB, and Clermont don't look particularly sharp either with the champions in ninth place - Ninth! - after falling away at Toulouse. Harsh slide for Ulster despite winning at home to Connacht, lovely try by Jacob Stockdale.

Scott Spedding's disgust at being tackled by Antoine Dupont

15. Leicester Tigers (4-2, down three)

14. Toulouse (5-1-1, up five)

13. UBB (5-2, up five)

12. Northampton (4-2, down two)

11. Leinster (5-1, up two)

A 28-27 win for Leicester at London Irish but the second-half slump which saw the Exiles rescue a losing bonus point was a slight concern, even though Ben Youngs and Telusa Veainu admittedly were absent. Toulouse meanwhile are back in business, and thank goodness as well, because watching the four-time European champions stumble down the bottom of the table last season was weird. Signing Antoine Dupont has been worth every penny, while Yoann Huget and Thomas Ramos are in great touch as well.

Make that three wins on the bounce now for Bordeaux-Begles who beat the Toulon the hard way, down 3-18 shortly before half-time and ultimately winning 30-27. Jacques Brunel at the helm there settling things down after a turbulent campaign last time out under Raphael Ibanez.

Small drop for Northampton after coming up short at Gloucester while Rory O'Loughlin's double and the win over Munster in Dublin lifts Leinster to just outside the top ten...

At the double in Dublin - Rory O'Loughlin

10. Munster (4-2, down one)

...with Munster sliding as a result. Good news regarding the signing of Tadgh Beirne for next season but coming up short at the Aviva, where Munster have not won now for three years surprisingly in any competition, will irk Rassie Erasmus.

Nice interception score for Ian Keatley but otherwise Leinster had their number, especially in defence out wide. Testing first trip in Europe on the cards away at Castres, although a good measuring stick as well for Munster's pack.

9. La Rochelle (5-2, down one)

Winners at home to Racing but Patrice Collazo's men get caught in the shuffle this week, dropping one. Ball-in-hand there are few better sides, even if the only try of the game from Vincent Rattez was a little fortunate, scoring after a ricochet from a Racing hand.

Interesting to see how they cope with Top 14 and Champions Cup rugby this season, having been able to focus mainly on the domestic competition last time out.

La Rochelle's talisman Victor Vito

8. Newcastle Falcons (4-2, down four)

Left themselves with a mountain to climb at Sandy Park after going down 24-5 before the break in what always feel like a good test of the Falcons' current standing in the Premiership. The answer being they are very good, just not good enough to recover from 19-point deficits at the 40-minute mark.

Juan Pablo Socino's disciplinary hearing on Wednesday in Leeds will be closely monitored after he was cited for striking, with the Argentina international one of the best players in the league so far this season.

7. Bath (4-2, down one)

Ben Tapuai was on fire at inside centre in the win over Worcester, as Bath got the job done without necessarily being at their best. Still, a bonus-point win should never be sniffed as Bath continue to keep pace with the Premiership's top four.

No side has an easier start to life in the Champions Cup than facing Treviso at home, and Todd Blackadder will be expecting five points before visiting the Scarlets the following week.

6. Exeter Chiefs (4-2, up one)

Swift start at home to Newcastle in strong games for Nic White and Sam Simmonds, who it is worth noting weren't around last season but have settled in well at key positions, scrum-half and number eight, and look properly part of the furniture.

Some will say it is too early for the 'Simmonds for England' chatter to be underway but I disagree. Having gone down to Sandy Park a few weeks ago to speak with the 23-year-old back-row, his head is screwed on the right way and he is some athete too.

5. Lyon (6-1, up six)

The week's big climbers! Time to starting believing the le LOU after their fourth straight win and another on the road, this time at Agen.

The problem is that Carl Fearns, their superstar number eight nominated for the top player in France award last season, is now out for the rest of the campaign after an ACL tear. Fearns frankly has been magnificent, making this a ridiculously cruel blow. Keep an eye on who steps up in his absence.

4. Scarlets (5-1, up one)

Leigh Halfpenny's goalkicking was missed in Swansea, with four shots at the posts spurned and the Pro14 champions coming away with a 19-18 win despite outscoring the Ospreys by three tries to none, and all in the second half.

Steff Evans simply has to be picked by Wales in November, and a first-ever try for Samson Lee in his 101st appearance should be celebrated. As should this photo below.

Samson Lee; bang up for it

3. Montpellier (5-2, down two)

Lowest position of the season for Montpellier following their away defeat at Stade Francais, marking their second defeat in three matches.

Great power from Nemani Nadolo for his try, number seven for the season, but truthfully Montpellier were sloppy in defence, especially Joffrey Michel in the build-up to Nayacalevu's second try. They've been excellent up until now mind and Mohed Altrad's hunger to succeed in the Champions Cup will be drilled home this week ahead of travelling to Dublin.

2. Glasgow Warriors (6-0, up one)

And still the only unbeaten side left in Europe, although it took a late cross-field kick from Finn Russell to Rob Harley to seal the deal in Bloemfontein. The added bonus was that Harley's score also picked up a bonus point, giving Glasgow a very welcome eight-point cushion at the top of Pool A.

New man Callum Gibbins bagged a brace

Hugely excited by Dave Rennie continuing Gregor Townsend's work at the Warriors and Callum Gibbins looks excellent business at flanker, doing well to avoid headbutting the post on route to his first score.

1. Saracens (5-1, up one)

A hat-trick of rolling maul tries for Jamie George, Alex Lozowski looking composed at ten, but the highlight of Saracens' win over Wasps was the intricacy of some of their passing tight into the ruck, forwards and backs.

The European champions look in good touch even without Billy Vunipola (long-term) and Owen Farrell (precautionary) on Sunday. A vastly improved Northampton await this weekend at Franklin's Gardens.