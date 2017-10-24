European rugby Power Rankings 2017/18: Week eight    

New name at the top? Not uncommon. New name on the bottom... now we haven't seen that before. The second European week of the season has thrown up a few stunners with the rankings reacting accordingly.

Exeter Chiefs were momentous in Montpellier. It needed something special from Devon's finest to surpass Nemani Nadolo's wonder finish, and they pulled it out the bag.

Back to the Aviva Premiership, Guinness Pro14 and Top 14 this week, meaning long overdue returns to action for the Cheetahs and Kings.

An obvious narrative from the first eight weeks? The Italian sides are no longer going to just lie down and act as whipping boys for the bulk of the season, based on what Treviso and Zebre have produced in recent weeks. That's a long overdue development. And an incredibly welcome one too.

Like a stone out of an aeroplane Stade Francais have full-on plummeted, down 18 spots in the last two weeks after their reserves lost in Russia (up the Krasny!) before they brought back the first-teamers were battered at home by a young London Irish side. Grim. Very grim.

The Kings as a result are off the bottom for the first time this season, despite not having played for two weeks. Which is impressive. Little change elsewhere although Brive's big win over Oyonnax rightly sees them leapfrog their fellow basement dwellers after just a second win of the season.

32. London Irish (2-6, up five)

31. Ospreys (1-7, up four)

Two significant climbers, and one of them didn't even win this weekend. Nothing says "I'm not sure Agen are taking this competition seriously" more than losing 61-16 at Gloucester, while the Dragons won in Russia (See Stade Francais? It is possible.) Zebre's 33-38 loss at home to Pau was entertaining.

Let's talk first about the Exiles. For Irish to win 44-7 in Paris, just their second win of the season, is an incredible result. Special mention to Topsy Ojo who became the club's record appearance holder and scored two tries to cap off that fine achievement.

Ospreys meanwhile are showing signs of life after taking two bonus points away from Allianz Park against Saracens, which teams never do. Owen Watkin looks a fine prospect at 12. Now they just needed to start winning.

Alun Wyn Jones and the Ospreys are making progress Credit: CAMERASPORT More

30. Connacht (3-5, no change)

29. Cheetahs (3-3, down four)

28. Harlequins (3-5, down six)

27. Sale Sharks (2-1-5, down four)

26. Edinburgh (4-4, up one)

Reluctant to move the Cheetahs having not played this week, but other teams deserve a rise for their efforts. Solid enough 15-8 win for Connacht at home to Worcester, and that's probably the last time you will ever hear that game spoken about.

Rough outing for Harlequins at Wasps, not long after they ended last season's finalists' unbeaten home streak. Joe Marler's possible citing would be most unwelcome given Kyle Sinckler is already suspended.

Tough outing for Marcus Smith and Harlequins Credit: PA More

Probably a bit harsh on Sale given they only lost by three at Lyon, but their record does not look good with just two wins from eight matches. Job done meanwhile for Edinburgh in Russia, running in ten tries.

25. Gloucester (4-4, up one)

24. Treviso (3-5, up five)

23. Northampton (4-4, down two)

22. Pau (6-3, up two)

21. Castres (3-1-5, down two)

Nine tries at home to Agen on a Thursday night? Hard for Gloucester to complain about that as they move to a 50/50 record for the season.

Treviso nearly pulled off the shock of the weekend with their 29-30 home defeat to Toulon; another sign that the Italian sides are getting their act together. If only Francois Trinh-Duc had missed that match-winning penalty. Look out for Ian McKinley in Italy's squad next month, with the Irish-born fly-half in top form.

So close for Treviso at home to Toulon Credit: AFP More

Tough going for Northampton at Clermont, while Pau had to dig deep at Zebre, getting a couple of penalty tries in their 38-33 win. Castres just weren't at the races early on against Leicester, as their mixed season continues.

20. Toulouse (5-2-2, down three)

19. Racing 92 (4-5, down three)

18. Cardiff Blues (4-5, up ten)

17. Ulster (6-2, down two)

16. Wasps (3-5, up four)

You knew it was too soon to believe in Toulouse. So did I. But we still wanted to, given their pedigree and positive signs in the Top 14 at the start of the season, and because it was a bit weird seeing European rugby's most successful side finishing 12th in the league. Losing at home to Cardiff Blues is a reminder that Ugo Mola's rebuild still has a way to go.

Then again, how about the Blues! Comfortably their best win of the season - on the road in France - and that's now two wins out of two to put them in pole position in Pool 2. To keep Toulouse out for the last half an hour was a massive shift.

For those of you not on Instagram here's a taste of the celebrations following a historic victory over @StadeToulousainpic.twitter.com/P4lbunP3jD — Cardiff Blues (@cardiff_blues) 20 October 2017

Maxime Machenaud wishes he could take that kick back that led to Conor Murray's try for Munster, with Racing 92 probably quite happy with a losing bonus point at Thomond Park. Tough loss for Ulster at La Rochelle, no shame in that, while Wasps putting 40 on Harlequins with have felt wonderful for Dai Young after his side's rough run with injuries and form.

15. Toulon (6-3, down one)

14. UBB (6-3, down one)

13. Leicester Tigers (5-3, up five)

12. Lyon (7-2, down three)

11. Munster (5-1-2, no change)

Little too close for comfort for Toulon at Treviso, although what a first touch for Semi Radradra in the opening minute for his first try. Disappointing one-point defeat at home for UBB, although their record this season remains strong.

Leicester meanwhile are revving up, with Jonny May unable to stop scoring out on the wing. Thought the Mapapalangi-Hamilton-Kalamafoni back row were excellent at home to Castres. Telusa Veainu meanwhile has been one of the best under the radar signings for years.

Telusa Veainu is in flying form for Leicester Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Gutsy stuff from Munster in their home win against Racing 92 on an emotional occasion remembering the one-year anniversary since the passing of Anthony Foley.

10. Clermont (5-4, up two)

The power for Clermont's pushover scrum try to kicks things off against Saints was jaw-dropping. Breakout game too for Charlie Cassang, the 22 year-old scrum-half filling in at number ten who was sensational.

Massive bonus-point win for Clermont although the joy of the win was tempered entirely by losing Camille Lopez to a leg fracture, who has been outstanding over the last couple of years. Clermont will go hunting for a medical joker with Pato Fernandez also sidelined.

Worth remembering that despite two wins out of two in Europe, Clermont return to the Top 14 in ninth place. Next up? A home game against Stade Francais. You can work out how that game will go...

9. Newcastle Falcons (6-2, up one)

Just another kind of character-building win on the road for Newcastle in France against Bordeaux-Begles which proves the Falcons are for real this season.

Cracking the Premiership's top four come the end of the season would be phenomenal but perhaps a more realistic target this season is actually winning the Challenge Cup.

Fascinating game this week at home to Leicester Tigers, with Newcastle so strong at home but Leicester beginning to heat up.

8. Scarlets (5-3, down three)

Had a chance to watch the Scarlets closely during Friday's Champions Cup live blog; why Gareth Davies didn't pass to Leigh Halfpenny before the Steff Evans try I still don't know. Neither does Leigh. He's still waiting there on the Parc y Scarlets, arms outstretched.

Fingers crossed there will be no repeat of last Friday's torrential downpour against Bath for this weekend's Welsh derby against Cardiff Blues, with top spot in Conference B to be maintained.

Evans has surely done enough now to crack the Wales' starting XV and Samson Lee was excellent up against Beno Obano, hinting he might be ready for a Test recall. Can see why everyone in Llanelli loves potential new Wales cap Hadleigh Parkes as well.

Leigh Halfpenny just wants to be noticed Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

7. Montpellier (5-4, down two)

Up 24-17 following a double from Nemani Nadolo - the first of which is one of the greatest finishes in the competition's history, no hyperbole - Montpellier had Exeter on the ropes, pinning the English champions deep in their 22. One more score might have been enough. They just could not execute.

Three points from two matches, in a mightily tough pool featuring Leinster, Exeter and Glasgow Warriors, is a disastrous start for Montpellier and one that may signal the end of the club's European ambitions for the season with the goal of a first Top 14 title taking precedence.

Aaron Cruden's absence at fly-half is a problem - Benoit Paillaugue is no number ten - and the sooner he gets back in the fold to add some direction the better.

Benoit Paillaugue scored but struggled at fly-half Credit: AFP More

6. Bath (6-2, up one)

The kind of gritty win at the Scarlets that will have had Todd Blackadder beaming all weekend. In foul conditions at Parc y Scarlets, Rhys Priestland delivered a masterclass at fly-half, comfortably outshining his opposite man Rhys Patchell, while Taulupe Faletau was his typically excellent self.

Word as well for Charlie Ewels, the young England lock captaining the side this season who is growing in the role on a weekly basis.

Derby game at home to Gloucester this week can help Bath get back into the top four. Semesa Rokoduguni is definitely due a hat-trick...

5. Glasgow Warriors (6-2, down two)

Great to have Stuart Hogg back and his finish was exceptional with little room to work with against Leinster. The rest? Cause for concern. Watching Leinster dictate proceedings by winning the battle upfront will have riled up Dave Rennie, especially with Glasgow at home.

Chance now to work on a few defensive tweaks with the visit of the Kings this week. On the surface this seems to be a real energy-sapping defeat, mainly because it kills off Glasgow's hopes of going far in the Champions Cup, with Rennie hinting afterwards at focusing on the Pro14.

Dave Rennie may opt to focus on the Pro14 Credit: SPORTSFILE More

4. Leinster (7-1, up four)

Very impressive win on the road at Scotstoun. Leinster looked in complete control upfront, two tries for Cian Healy from the maul, but the wraparound score for Jonathan Sexton was the pick of the bunch, a move I'm estimating the fly-half and his respective sides that he has played for have now pulled off 887,324 times. Scott Fardy's hands though to make it work - superb.

Things are looking good for Leo Cullen's side, whose only defeat so far this season remains that loss to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Cracking fixture ahead on Saturday in the Irish derby against Ulster, with both sides tied on 23 points following the opening six matches of the Pro14 season.

3. La Rochelle (8-1, up one)

Currently boasting the best record on the continent. Much has rightly been made out of Victor Vito's ridiculous bit of handling ability but there was plenty to like about Sunday's win over Ulster, starting with the raucous atmosphere that greeted La Rochelle's first-ever Champions Cup game.

Vito's try was a peach, as was Aguillon's, and La Rochelle were well worth their 41-17 win. Not to mention that they did all this without a fly-half after Ryan Lamb's exit in the first 40 minutes.

Lamb's injury is a worry, given that 36 year-old Brock James and also Benjamin Noble are currently out injured leaving La Rochelle without fly-half cover, meaning more time off the wing for Jeremy Sinzelle.

Victor Vito was in fine form for La Rochelle Credit: AFP More

2. Saracens (7-1, down one)

Another win at home to the Ospreys but it was hardly convincing, requiring a cameo from Nick Tompkins to get the European champions over the line when a simpler outcome was expected given the Ospreys' poor start to the season.

Mark McCall described the performance as Saracens' poorest defensive effort for some time and he had a point; it's not often they ship 34 points at Allianz Park.

Hosting London Irish gives McCall the chance to rest and rotate a few front-line starters who might be feeling a little heavy-legged after the first eight games of the season. Tompkins for one has earned a start.

1. Exeter Chiefs (6-2, up one)

Magnificent effort in Clermont for the Chiefs who quite rightly take the number one spot, for the first time this season too ahead of Saracens.

Don Armand has played his way into an England shirt while Henry Slade continues to impress, but Exeter are about way more than individual names.

What a result today @ExeterChiefs lads. Big performance in France! Unbelievable support from the tribe, felt like a home game����#Chiefsontourpic.twitter.com/YckGnKos4g — Gareth Steenson (@steeno10) 22 October 2017

Guys like Jonny Hill, Ian Whitten, Phil Dollman and more seem happy enough to fly under the radar and put the work in - that theory falters somewhat when it comes to Hill's unmissable blonde hair - the point being that the team comes first.

There is no tighter squad currently in Europe and results like this one, against a highly talented Montpellier, confirm what many already believe; that Rob Baxter should be the next England coach.