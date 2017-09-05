From Evaristo's magic to Neymar's injury: Five great Brazil-Colombia clashes

Barranquilla plays host to Brazil on Tuesday as the already-qualified Selecao take on Colombia in their latest World Cup qualifier. Keen to keep up their invincible record in the competition since Tite took over, Brazil will also be heartened by a historical record in the fixture heavily weighted in their favour.

The Cafetero have won just two matches against their neighbours in the entire history of the match. Brazil have won 16 of the 26 clashes disputed between the two nations, with eight draws. But this Colombia team are a different prospect, and the fixture has never been as hard-fought as in these recent years. Brasil Global Tour looks back at five of the most memorable Brazil-Colombia games since the nations' first meeting back in 1945.

THE FIRST CLASH

Brazil and Colombia took their time to meet in an official match. The first competitive fixture was in the 1945 South American Championship, the Copa America's forerunner, in Chile. A Brazil team managed by Felipe Costa set the tone with an easy 3-0 win over their rivals, with all three goals coming in the first half from Jorginho, Heleno de Freitas and Jayme de Almeida.

THE BIGGEST WIN AND EVARISTO'S SHOW

Brazil's biggest win over Colombia came in 1957, again in the South American Championship. In Peru one of the best Selecao line-ups of all time destroyed their rivals 9-0, playing them off the park. Evaristo, the future Barcelona star, was unstoppable as he smashed five goals, while Didi pitched in with a double and Pepe and Zizinho rounded off the rout. Just a year later, and with the addition of a young promise by the name of Pele, that same team would lift Brazil's first World Cup.

COLOMBIA'S FIRST WIN

