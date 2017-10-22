Even the Golden State Warriors lose - Guardiola dismisses City 'Invincibles' tag

Manchester City are sure to lose games this season, says Pep Guardiola, but he insists complacency will not be a factor.

Pep Guardiola believes it is inevitable his high-flying Manchester City side will lose games this season and the keen basketball fan only needs to look to the NBA for an example.

City are five points clear at the top of the Premier League after Saturday's 3-0 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium took them to eight wins and a draw from nine top-flight outings this season.

They have also won three out of three in a Champions League group featuring Feyenoord, Shakhtar Donetsk and Napoli, while scoring an astonishing 42 goals across all competitions.

Sergio Aguero's first-half penalty and second-half efforts from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane took City to 11 consecutive wins in all competitions – equalling a club record.

After the match, talk turned towards the 2003-04 Arsenal side that were dubbed 'The Invincibles' after winning the English title without losing a single top-flight match, but Guardiola was keen to steer the conversation back towards more modest targets.

"The only game I think about is the next one and the next one is against Wolves," he said of Tuesday's EFL Cup fourth-round tie.

"I am happy with the 11 wins in a row because we show we can win a lot of games in a row. That's all.

"To win like this [the Arsenal record] is nonsense, ridiculous, because football today is so demanding and we know exactly that when we don't play good we are going to lose games.

"Tuesday is another game where we have to try to be so serious and play as good as possible to deserve the respect of our opponents. That is all I want and then afterwards we will see."

The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's dominant force over recent years, with Stephen Curry inspiring them to championship glory in two of the past three seasons.