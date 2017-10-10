Even U2 stop for Messi and Argentina! Concert delayed for crucial World Cup qualifier

So important is Argentina’s World Cup qualifier with Ecuador on Tuesday that a U2 concert in La Plata has been pushed back to accommodate it.

Lionel Messi and Co are set to take in a crunch clash in Quito with their involvement at next summer’s showpiece in Russia still hanging in the balance.

A positive result is required to secure at least a play-off spot, with an automatic passage to the global gathering still up for grabs.

With the football-loving public in Argentina set to be engrossed by goings on at Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, the decision has been taken to delay any possible distractions.

That includes a visit from Irish band U2, who are in South America as part of their The Joshua Tree Tour.

Bono and The Edge were due to take to the stage at Estadio Unico de La Plata at 9pm local time, but that would have meant performing while Argentina’s make-or-break contest is taking place.

As a result, the decision has been taken to keep them waiting until 10.20pm, once the final whistle blows in Ecuador.

Those in attendance at the venue will get to see some live music prior to the football taking place, with former Oasis star Noel Gallagher due to play at 7pm.

Once his set has finished, four giants screens will turn their attention to sporting matters.

"I proposed that after Noel Gallagher, who leaves at 7, we will televise the game of Argentina and then play U2,” Daniel Grinbank, the organiser of the event, told La Nacion.

“We have put up four screens, one in each corner, and that's it.”

While Argentina are taking on Ecuador, elsewhere in the final round of CONMEBOL fixtures Brazil will be facing Chile, Paraguay playing Venezuela, Peru taking on Colombia and Uruguay hosting Bolivia.

