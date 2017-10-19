Everton 1 Lyon 2: Ronald Koeman on brink after his side go down fighting

Ashley Williams was at the centre of things at Goodison Park where the Everton captain got involved in a fight before heading home an equaliser soon after - PA

Europe is offering no shelter for Ronald Koeman, but if there is any consolation in the latest defeat at least he know his players are scrapping for him.

Even one of the Everton fans wanted to take the fight to Lyon, which may have more serious repercussions. With Koeman’s side meandering towards a defeat that leaves them bottom of their group, a mass brawl broke out between Everton and Lyon players midway through the second half. A member of the Gwladys Street seemed to get involved, inflaming the situation.

When the players eventually scattered, referee Bas Nijhuis improbably opted to only show yellow cards to Ashley Williams and Bertrand Traore, chief among the agitators. Both then went on to score. Video evidence will not be kind to the spectator who appeared to misdirect a punch, but as the fingers wag in public, privately Koeman knows the aggravation briefly ­assisted rather than hindered.

Williams headed in an equaliser almost immediately and a hitherto passive Everton swarmed forward in pursuit of a winner only to succumb on the counter-attack.

The Europa League felt like a ­reward for Everton at the end of last season. Koeman’s team selection made it seem a distraction now.

Wayne Rooney was not in the squad, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Idrissa Gueye were benched and the visit of Arsenal this weekend evidently appeared more important.

These decisions hinted Koeman already sees Premier League points as key to his survival. He might be right, but so abysmal was the start the Dutchman did not know whether to be furious or bewildered. Mason Holgate’s fifth-minute tackle on left-back Marcal was so crude, even some on the Gwladys Street found themselves instinctively yelling penalty.

Nabil Fekir converted for Lyon and another evening of toil beckoned. The youngsters began nervously, and the veterans offered no help. Winger Nikola Vlasic showed promise with minimal support. Morgan Schneiderlin looked a yard short with every intended interception. One of the high-profile signings of the summer, Davy Klaassen, was so poor he visibly stopped asking for the ball for 30 minutes.