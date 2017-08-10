Everton 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Ronald Koeman's new-look Toffees hope to break into the elite

What’s changed?

The playing squad, for starters. Everton have been busy in the summer market, making six additions who can all expect a decent share of the minutes Ronald Koeman has to offer.

Much of this business was expensive, powered by Farhad Moshiri’s millions, and much of it was done early, which led to a feverish mood of optimism around Goodison Park. Koeman’s debut campaign had its ups and downs, but there is a genuine sense among the club’s supporters on Merseyside that this campaign could see a big improvement.

However, even the most optimistic fans might be cautious when asked whether Everton are ready to break into the Premier League’s top six. Yes, they look the best-placed of any club, but the weaker end of the elite (Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United) have all improved since May.

In that sense, despite the turnover in players, Everton’s expectations are the same as they were a year ago. A seventh-place finish is par for the course. Anything above that a bonus, anything less a failure.

Who’s in?

Starting from the back, talented goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has arrived having impressed despite Sunderland’s relegation last term. The deal, worth an initial £25m and potentially rising to £30m, made the third-most expensive stopper of all time.

Cuco Martina provides cover at right-back but the main defensive acquisition is Michael Keane, another £25m purchase, this time from Burnley. In midfield, Davy Klaassen joins from Ajax to offer a new source of creativity and former La Masia product Sandro Ramirez, a £5.3m capture from Malaga, will either feature up front of cut in from the left flank.

The headline-grabbing addition, however, is prodigal son Wayne Rooney. The 31-year-old left Merseyside for Manchester under a cloud 13 years ago but any ill feeling has dissipated and there is now only a hope that he can recreate the form of previous seasons.

Who’s out?

The man who scored more than a third of Everton’s goals last year, that’s who. Romelu Lukaku’s departure may have felt inevitable, but it would be foolish to think he will not be missed.

How Koeman plans to replace his output remains unclear for the moment and it certainly will not be helped by the likely exit of Ross Barkley, the club’s second-most influential player last term.

How will they line up?

Koeman is one of several top flight coaches weighing up whether to deploy a back three or back four. If, as in the second leg of the Europa League qualifier against Ruzomberok last week, he deploys the former, the Dutchman will need to find an adequate replacement for sidelined right wing-back Seamus Coleman.

Martina appears to have been signed to do just that but there are hopes Jonjoe Kenny, a talented academy product who caught the eye while with England’s World Cup-winning Under-20s side, could force his way into Koeman’s plans. Keane, Ashley Williams and captain Phil Jagielka would make up the central trio, with Leighton Baines on the left.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gueye have the potential to form an effective if limited partnership in the middle of the park but much will depend on how Koeman uses his most attacking players and how he uses Rooney. Expect the debate on his best position to run and run.

What’s the one big question that must be answered?

How will Lukaku’s goal be replaced? A direct replacement for the Belgian has not been found, leaving Koeman hoping that Sandro, Rooney and the rest can fill the void. At the moment, that seems like a lot to ask.

View photos Sandro has big shoes to fill (Getty) More

What’s the best that could happen?

A top-four finish, maybe even above Liverpool.

What’s the worst that could happen?

A slide into the mid-table mire after the expensive summer signings fail to click.