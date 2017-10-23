Have Everton acted too quickly in showing Ronald Koeman the door?

For someone as fiercely ambitious as Ronald Koeman, this would have hurt.

In football circles it is no secret that Koeman has eyes for the top jobs in world football and has made every effort to make those wishes known to the relevant clubs. Barcelona, where he won the European Cup as a player, is the most obvious example.

To make the step up from Southampton to Everton involved Koeman ditching his agent of many years, Guido Albers, but he did it because he was set on positioning himself for the elite.

If the Goodison Park job was supposed to be his stepping stone, however, he has now undoubtedly slipped. That path now looks a little more unclear.

But as that dream dies a little, and as dreadful as Everton have been this season, it remains difficult to blame this unfortunate situation completely on the Dutchman.

Many coaches in the Premier League – the world, even – would have been envious of the amount of money Everton spent last summer but Koeman was expected to immediately bring that team together and challenge for the top four. A difficult task when, in their nine games so far this season, the Toffees have already faced five of last season’s top six and the fixtures beyond that haven’t been much easier either.

In fact, if you do some basic maths then this has been quite clearly the toughest start to the Premier League season for any side, which as well as making things difficult for Koeman makes things easier for his successor, who will benefit from some easier games down the line.

Their run-in looks like the softest in the division, another blow for the Dutchman who would have hoped to mount a late rally for the European places with a side that, by then, should have melded.

Ronald Koeman was in charge of Everton for just over a year (Getty)