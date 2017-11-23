Everton's atrocious European campaign among worst in English history

Everton's dreadful start to the 2017-18 season has hit a new low with a 5-1 loss at home to Atalanta.

Three late goals consigned the Toffees to a heavy defeat at the hands of the Serie A side, who currently sit 12th in the Italian top flight.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League and their poor form on the back of a significant summer of transfer spending cost manager Ronald Koeman his job.

But their struggles have carried over to the Europa League, too, and under the guidance of caretaker boss David Unsworth they hit their lowest point yet on Thursday night.

Bryan Cristante's double gave Atalanta a two-goal lead before Sandro Ramirez replied with less than 20 minutes to go.

Robin Gosens Atalanta More

But then Everton fell apart, conceding three times after the 86th minute to end up 5-1 losers.