Everton's attack lacks a focal point while attacks increase on Ronald Koeman

On a day when a survey, albeit one involving fewer than 5,000 participants, suggested Evertonians were the joint second most likely set of supporters in the Premier League to vote for Leave in the EU referendum, what many would claim to be Brexit football was served briefly at Goodison Park.

High in to the Merseyside sky the ball soared; Jordan Pickford's goal kick eventually plummeting towards the opposition's 18-yard box. The stadium gasped at the possibilities, would Wayne Rooney, free of his marker, be able to first control and then finish or would he rip a volley first time towards the Park End?

Rooney was able to do neither but Goodison applauded anyway, for this type of speculation, this type of unpredictability is either conditioned in the psyche of the surroundings to the point of requirement or - rather less definitively - it is simply what spectators want to see a bit more of.

It did not matter so much that the score remained Everton 0, Apollon Limassol 1; that Everton, indeed, were losing at home to the eighth best team in the Cypriot league. Pickford's kick was a long pass rather than a hoof and it had broken from the routine of Everton's outfielders only looking 'sideways and backwards' as manager Ronald Koeman later recognised.

The pressure is gathering on Koeman who was not alone in his record spend this summer gone, though it seemed to mean more at Everton because for so long they have been behind the game in terms of when they recruit and, this time round, they were ahead.

This was before it was announced, of course, that Romelu Lukaku had joined Manchester United, Everton’s leading goalscorer in each of the previous four seasons – and their leading scorer in the Premier League era.

The club’s relationship with Lukaku was loveless and this blurred judgement, particularly on the terraces, relating to his abilities and importance. Everton are missing him badly.

Everton are missing Lukaku's presence up front

After his departure, there was a serious attempt to pursue Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud as well as Burnley’s Andre Gray and Bournemouth’s Joshua King, though Giroud was settled in London, while Gray and King did not get the impression from Koeman nor Walsh they were being signed as first choice, especially since Everton had already bought Rooney and had committed a record transfer fee on Gylfi Sigurdsson and both were expected to play the majority of games.

Everton, then, did not have a number 9 in the truest sense, one befitting of the club’s traditions, a tradition which links Joe Royle to Bob Latchford, Latchford to Andy Gray, Gray to Graeme Sharp, Sharp to Duncan Ferguson, Ferguson to Kevin Campbell, Campbell back to Ferguson, Ferguson – to some degree – to Marouane Fellaini and most recently, Fellaini to Lukaku.

Sandro Ramírez currently holds the number 9 shirt but he is yet to score for Everton in eight appearances and he is struggling to shift the impression that he is nothing more than a head-down type of runner rather than someone who acts as a target and has the ability to bring others into the game. There is more to be encouraged about by the development of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose pace, athleticism and increased strength has been the one clear positive of Everton’s campaign so far, though there have been moments where his greenness has revealed itself.

