Everton's Bolasie hails Drogba, Toure for support

The DR Congo international has been sidelined with a cruciate knee ligament since December and he thanked the ‘big African icons’ for their support

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has hailed Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure for lending him their support during his injury that has kept in on the sidelines for the past nine months.

The 28-year-old joined the Goodison Park outfit from Crystal Palace last summer but only made 13 appearances before suffering the setback in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on December 4.

And the former Barnet forward who was ruled out for up to 12 months recently posted videos of himself doing a light workout has hailed the support from African Legends Drogba and Toure, while also showing his gratitude to the Toffees faithful who were ever present during his rehabilitation.

"The support I have had has been incredible," Bolasie told club website.

"Obviously, to have big African icons that I look up to, like Drogba and Yaya Toure, supporting me, I would never have thought of that.

"It just makes me want to come back stronger. And, also the fans.

"They have always been on my side since I have been injured.

"Now I am looking forward to coming back and showing them what I really can do."