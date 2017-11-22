Everton's Bolasie resumes first-team training

The 28-year-old winger resumed training with the Toffees senior side as he steps up recovery from a cruciate knee injury

Yannick Bolasie has resumed training with Everton's first team after 11 months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The DR Congo international ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Toffees' 1-1 draw against Manchester United last December. And after undergoing two successful surgeries, the former Crystal Palace winger is preparing for action after he was involved in the senior side's session at the club's Finch Farm training ground on Wednesday.

Last week, coach David Unsworth disclosed that he has resumed training with the Merseyside outfit’s U23 side.

| A wonderful sight on a Wednesday morning - @YannickBolasie joining in part of a first-team training session after nearly 12 months out. #EFC pic.twitter.com/ESorrgHSEG — Everton (@Everton) November 22, 2017

Bolasie also took to Twitter to express joy at returning to training after almost a year out of action.

The injury restricted Bolasie to only 15 games for Everton since his £25 million move from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016.

And he would be eyeing a permanent spot in David Unsworth's side when he recovers fully. 15th-placed Toffees are going through a rough patch that has also seen them ousted from the Uefa Europa League group phase.