Everton's Europa League fixtures: Toffees draw Lyon, Atalanta & Apollon

Ronald Koeman's men's continental adventure will see them take on opponents in Italy, France and Cyprus as they look to make their mark in Europe

Everton have been handed a tough start in the Europa League after the Toffees were drawn with Lyon, Atalanta and Apollon Limassol in Group E.

Ronald Koeman's side ensured their participation in the tournament by beating Croatian outfit Hajduk Split in the play-off and they now face trips to France, Italy and Cyprus.

Lyon, who were top seeds for the draw, boast the likes of former Manchester United duo Memphis Depay and Rafael in their squad, while Atalanta finished fourth in Serie A last season.

With games set to kick off on September 14, Goal brings you all you need to know about Group E.

GROUP E TABLE

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Lyon 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Apollon 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP E FIXTURES