Everton's Europa League fixtures: Toffees draw Lyon, Atalanta & Apollon

Everton have been handed a tough start in the Europa League after the Toffees were drawn with Lyon, Atalanta and Apollon Limassol in Group E.
Ronald Koeman's side ensured their participation in the tournament by beating Croatian outfit Hajduk Split in the play-off and they now face trips to France, Italy and Cyprus.
Lyon, who were top seeds for the draw, boast the likes of former Manchester United duo Memphis Depay and Rafael in their squad, while Atalanta finished fourth in Serie A last season.
With games set to kick off on September 14, Goal brings you all you need to know about Group E.
GROUP E TABLE
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lyon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atalanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Apollon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
GROUP E FIXTURES
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Sep 14
|Atalanta vs Everton
|18:00
|Sep 14
|Apollon vs Lyon
|18:00
|Sep 28
|Lyon vs Atalanta
|20:05
|Sep 28
|Everton vs Apollon
|20:05
|Oct 19
|Everton vs Lyon
|20:05
|Oct 19
|Atalanta vs Apollon
|20:05
|Nov 2
|Lyon vs Everton
|18:00
|Nov 2
|Apollon vs Atalanta
|18:00
|Nov 23
|Everton vs Atalanta
|20:05
|Nov 23
|Lyon vs Apollon
|20:05
|Dec 7
|Atalanta vs Lyon
|18:00
|Dec 7
|Apollon vs Everton
|18:00