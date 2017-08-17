Everton's Europa League match temporarily halted by crowd trouble

Unruly supporters caused a temporary stoppage in the Premier League side's Europa League contest as the away fans got a bit out of hand

Everton's Europa League encounter against Hajduk Split was brought to a temporary halt 33 minutes in on Thursday when a set of visiting supporters caused a moment of worry. 

The Croatian side had just gone behind to a Michael Keane goal when the supporters began causing a ruckus, tossing missiles onto the Goodison Park pitch and looking, for a moment, like they might overwhelm the security on hand and storm the pitch. 

Both set of players were temporarily pulled off the pitch and the match was halted for a moment as order was restored, with Hajduk players actually urging their supporters to settle down. 

The home side took a 1-0 advantage into half-time and added to their lead early in the second period through Idrissa Gueye. 

