Everton's Niasse faces two-match ban for diving in a Premier League first

Everton forward Oumar Niasse is the first Premier League player to face retrospective punishment for simulation under new Football Association rules.

Niasse won a sixth-minute penalty, converted by Leighton Baines, after Scott Dann was adjudged to have fouled him by referee Anthony Taylor during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Replays suggested contact was minimal and Dann hit out at his opponent after the game, saying: “It definitely wasn’t a penalty. I have seen it again and he dived. He has conned the referee. I didn’t think there was contact but if there was it was minimal."

The FA has agreed with the Palace defender and charged Niasse – who scored his sixth goal of the season later in the match - for "successful deception of a match official".

Niasse must respond by 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to the charge, which will land him with a two-match ban if upheld.

Niasse, 27, would not be the first player in English football to be punished under the regulations introduced for the 2017-18 season.

