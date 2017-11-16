Everton's search for new manager to drag on with David Unsworth set to take charge for Crystal Palace game

Everton's search for a new manager looks set to drag on with caretaker boss David Unsworth to take charge again at the weekend.

The Toffees' pursuit of a replacement for Ronald Koeman, who was sacked three and a half weeks ago, was expected to have at least gained some momentum, if not actually been sorted, by the end of the international break.

However, with Watford rejecting overtures for their boss Marco Silva, it's understood Everton's under-23 manager Unsworth is set to continue in the short term.

The former Blues defender will hold a pre-match press conference at the club's Finch Farm training ground on Friday and be in the dugout again at Crystal Palace.

Initially Unsworth was expected to get four games to prove his credentials for the job on a longer-term basis but after three defeats - including the earliest exit from the Europa League by an English team - even a dramatic late 3-2 win over Watford immediately prior to the international break appeared unable to salvage his chances.

But with Sam Allardyce ruling himself out after being left unconvinced by Everton's apparent unwillingness to make a decision, Watford standing firm over Silva and another bookmakers' favourite - Burnley's Sean Dyche - not even in the running, Unsworth will remain in his interim role.

