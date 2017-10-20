Everton ban fan involved in ugly Lyon scenes following Europa League brawl

Merseyside Police are investigating the on-field brawl at Goodison Park during Thursday's tie as Ronald Koeman's side slipped to defeat

Everton have announced they will ban a fan involved in the on-field brawl during Thursday's 2-1 Europa League loss to Lyon after Merseyside Police confirmed an investigation into the incident.

Players from both sides were involved in a melee behind the Lyon goal after Everton defender Ashley Williams shoved opposition goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to the floor in the 64th minute.

Video footage showed an Everton fan holding a child appearing to slap Lopes on the forehead, while some other supporters alongside the advertising hoardings grabbed at Lyon players.

Williams equalised shortly afterwards but Bertrand Traore netted a 75th minute winner against Ronald Koeman's struggling side.

A statement from Everton said: "Club officials have reviewed the footage of an incident that occurred in the 64th minute of the game against Olympique Lyonnais where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players.

"We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police."