Everton to buy house for homeless teenagers

Premier League side Everton will buy a house for homeless teenagers after raising £244,400 for their 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' campaign.

Led by Everton's Under-23 team, they smashed their £230,000 fundraising target to help fund a house close to Goodison Park, which will offer 16- to 23-year-olds a place to stay in Liverpool.

David Unsworth and his side raised the money thanks to significant cash donations from Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, Duncan Ferguson and full-back Seamus Coleman.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to everybody from the committee, to all the fans and the Under-23 players who have taken part in our amazing campaign," U23 coach Unsworth said.

Wilshere makes return with Arsenal U23s



"To finally reach the target is an amazing achievement and to have done it as quickly as we have is just fabulous.



"To be able to finish the project and help the people in Liverpool who need it most, it's the best and most rewarding thing I've ever done.



"We've done something special and we will continue to help, support and fund the project. It's just great to be able to help people who are less fortunate than ourselves. Thank you so much to everybody who has played a part."