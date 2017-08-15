Everton to buy house for homeless teenagers after community scheme raises £230,000

Everton have announced that will buy a house for homeless teenagers after the club’s community scheme raised nearly £230,000 in a touching gesture by the Premier League side.

The club’s ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’ scheme, which was launched last November, aimed to raise money to purchase a house for 16-23 year-olds near Goodison Park “who have fallen on hard times”.

As part of the scheme, the entire Under-23 squad, along with members of the coaching staff and supporters, slept in sleeping bags in the stands of Goodison Park last winter to help raise fans, although those that completed the task did have to face the coldest night of the year.

Along with the accommodation, the initiative will also provide access to health and wellbeing support.

Former Everton defender and current Under-23 coach David Unsworth said: "I would like to say a massive thank you to everybody from the committee, to all the fans and the U23 players who have taken part in our amazing campaign.

"To finally reach the target is an amazing achievement and to have done it as quickly as we have is just fabulous.

"To be able to finish the project and help the people in Liverpool who need it most, it's the best and most rewarding thing I've ever done.

"We've done something special and we will continue to help, support and fund the project. It's just great to be able to help people who are less fortunate than ourselves. Thank you so much to everybody who has played a part.

View photos Seamus Coleman is one of many Everton figures to donate money to the scheme (Getty) More

"We will not rest on our laurels now the money has been raised and will continue our search to find a house close to Goodison Park where we can offer young people who have fallen on hard times or come out of the care system, a place to stay in Liverpool before they become homeless."

The funds have also been boosted with donations from figures such as Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, former player Duncan Ferguson and right-back Seamus Coleman.