Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth 'couldn't care less' about Joey Barton after 'overweight PE teacher' remark

David Unsworth refused to enter a war of words with Joey Barton after the former England midfielder's criticism over the Everton caretaker manager's weight.

Ex-Burnley man Barton hit out at Unsworth following Everton's 2-0 defeat at Leicester on Sunday, which kept them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Unsworth is in charge after Ronald Koeman was sacked earlier this month and came under fire from Everton fan Barton.

Barton told talkSPORT: "I saw him getting onto the coach as Everton manager the other day, he doesn't look right. He's waddling onto the coach. I was reading a British Army service manual the other day and one of the things it says is 'you've got to be fit to lead your troops into battle'. Now I'm not saying you can't manage Everton if you're overweight but it certainly doesn't look right.

"He's standing in his suit on the touchline, he doesn't look like a manager for me. He's a glorified PE teacher who shouldn't be in charge of a men's team. Look at him on the touchline... he's more like a steward.”

But Unsworth dismissed Barton's comments immediately afterwards.

"I've not seen that. It's not a problem what Joey Barton says, I couldn't care less," he said.

Defeat left Everton third bottom with two wins from 10 games but Unsworth is hopeful Michael Keane will return to face Watford at the weekend after being hospitalised following an infection in his leg.

