Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth admits he wants to replace Ronald Koeman full-time
Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth admits he wants to permanently replace Ronald Koeman in the Goodison Park hot seat.
Koeman was dismissed by the Toffees on Monday after a disappointing start to the season which has seen the club slip into the bottom three of the Premier League and perform poorly in the Europa League.
Unsworth, who has been temporarily promoted from his role as the club’s Under-23 coach, has been placed in charge of Everton on an interim basis and is expected to be given a run of games until the international break next month by owner Farhad Moshiri.
This is second time the 44-year-old former Everton player has taken the reins on an interim basis, having overseen one game at the end of the 2015-16 season when Roberto Martinez was sacked.
“Who wouldn’t want this job. It’s a top job for any manger, myself included,” Unsworth said.
“I want to manage. It’s an amazing to club to be manager of. I think the time has come to say that and make no secret of it.
“The chairman and the board have given me an opportunity and a run of games. Hopefully performance levels go up. Results and performances will dictate my future as Everton manager.
“It’s a very easy decision to make to step in. I spent Monday afternoon with chairman.
“We spoke to everything, about how many games, players, plans for the short team and long term. It’s not a difficult decision to do this if you are an Evertonian.
“The chairman asked me to take it. He is going to speak to me very day. There’s been no points total or number of matches.
“I am just honoured to be asked to take the team. Hopefully there is a run of games.”
Burnley boss Sean Dyche, former Everton captain Phil Neville and ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel are among those to be linked with the Goodison Park hot seat.
Unsworth, who made 304 league appearances in two spells with Everton, will get the first chance to show what he can do when the Toffees head to Stamford Bridge for a fourth-round tie against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
He added: “I think the club needs a winning manager. There are some good foreign managers but also some good British managers.
“But whoever gets it must win. We want a winning manager who knows the club.
“Everyone will have their opinions. The bottom line when a manager loses the job is did you win enough games? Any football club if you don’t win enough your position will always be a subject of debate.”