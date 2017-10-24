Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth admits he wants to replace Ronald Koeman full-time

Unsworth says he is ready for the role and isn't going to hide his ambition to take it on - Everton FC

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth admits he wants to permanently replace Ronald Koeman in the Goodison Park hot seat.

Koeman was dismissed by the Toffees on Monday after a disappointing start to the season which has seen the club slip into the bottom three of the Premier League and perform poorly in the Europa League.

Unsworth, who has been temporarily promoted from his role as the club’s Under-23 coach, has been placed in charge of Everton on an interim basis and is expected to be given a run of games until the international break next month by owner Farhad Moshiri.

This is second time the 44-year-old former Everton player has taken the reins on an interim basis, having overseen one game at the end of the 2015-16 season when Roberto Martinez was sacked.

Unsworth is expected to be in charge for the games before the upcoming international break Credit: Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images More