Everton confirm Vlasic signing from Hajduk Split

The 19-year-old Croatia international has revealed the chance to work with Ronald Koeman was a big factor in his decision to move to Merseyside.

Everton have confirmed the signing of Nikola Vlasic from Croatian side Hajduk Split.

The 19-year-old forward joins the Toffees on a five-year contract and will wear the number 27 at Goodison Park.

Vlasic has been a regular with Split for three seasons, making 120 appearances for the club, and made his senior international debut for Croatia in May.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to play for this big club,” Vlasic told Everton's official website. “The Premier League is the best league in the world and this is one of the top clubs in England. It is such a big honour for me to be here.



“When I heard that Everton were interested in me, I knew straight away I wanted to come here. Whenever someone called my manager or my father, I told them I only wanted to come to Everton.

"When there is a manager like Ronald Koeman who wants you, there is no need to talk about it much.

"I wanted to come here because of the manager, because of the big players, because of the reputation of the club. It is the opportunity of a lifetime."