Everton dealt double blow after they fail to overturn Oumar Niasse ban and are fined £27,000 for Europa League brawl

Everton have been dealt a double disciplinary blow after Oumar Niasse became the first Premier League player to be banned for diving and the club were fined almost £27,000 over a brawl involving players and fans - including a father holding his young son.

Niasse was suspended for two matches under new rules to stamp out play-acting from the game after being found guilty by a Football Association independent regulatory commission of committing a ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ to win a fifth-minute penalty in his club’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

At almost exactly the same time, Everton were fined €30,000 (£26,613) by Uefa for the behaviour of their fans during last month’s Europa League defeat to Lyon, which saw fans aim punches at players and led to a lifetime ban for one supporter who did so while clutching his son.

The loss of Niasse for their trip to Southampton on Sunday and home game against West Ham United three days later will be felt more keenly by the club, especially after the 27 year-old denied the charge imposed on him on Tuesday.

Everton said they were “disappointed” with the verdict but that they and Niasse accepted the outcome of Wednesday’s hearing and would make further comment once they received the commission’s written reasons for its decision.

Niasse had been accused after Saturday’s match of having “conned” referee Anthony Taylor and his assistants by Palace defender Scott Dann, who had been penalised for leaning into the striker as he was running in the box.

“He probably knows he has conned them,” Dann said. “It definitely wasn’t a pen. It is a poor decision, I was shocked the referee gave it. He was adamant it was a penalty and after, at half-time, he probably knew it was a wrong call.”