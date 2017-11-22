Everton dealt double blow after they fail to overturn Oumar Niasse ban and are fined £27,000 for Europa League brawl
Everton have been dealt a double disciplinary blow after Oumar Niasse became the first Premier League player to be banned for diving and the club were fined almost £27,000 over a brawl involving players and fans - including a father holding his young son.
Niasse was suspended for two matches under new rules to stamp out play-acting from the game after being found guilty by a Football Association independent regulatory commission of committing a ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ to win a fifth-minute penalty in his club’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
At almost exactly the same time, Everton were fined €30,000 (£26,613) by Uefa for the behaviour of their fans during last month’s Europa League defeat to Lyon, which saw fans aim punches at players and led to a lifetime ban for one supporter who did so while clutching his son.
The loss of Niasse for their trip to Southampton on Sunday and home game against West Ham United three days later will be felt more keenly by the club, especially after the 27 year-old denied the charge imposed on him on Tuesday.
Everton said they were “disappointed” with the verdict but that they and Niasse accepted the outcome of Wednesday’s hearing and would make further comment once they received the commission’s written reasons for its decision.
Niasse had been accused after Saturday’s match of having “conned” referee Anthony Taylor and his assistants by Palace defender Scott Dann, who had been penalised for leaning into the striker as he was running in the box.
“He probably knows he has conned them,” Dann said. “It definitely wasn’t a pen. It is a poor decision, I was shocked the referee gave it. He was adamant it was a penalty and after, at half-time, he probably knew it was a wrong call.”
Niasse denied diving and said he would be “shocked” to be charged.
“The contact was on my upper body and when I heard the contact I was in the box so that is it, that is all I have to do, go on the floor,” he added. “I think it was because I was running so quick.
“I went down because of the contact. The referee can give the penalty or if he didn’t give it also, I will understand. If you watch the video you can understand there is contact.”
Niasse was the third Premier League player to have faced trial by video after being accused of diving to win a penalty.
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Watford’s Richarlison both escaped being charged last month after separate three-strong panels, which examined incidents involving them, did not deem them - unanimously at least - to have deceived the referee.
The only two players previously found guilty of the offence and banned were Carlisle United’s Shaun Miller over the award of a penalty and Bristol City’s Bailey Wright over the sending-off of Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara, whose red card was also rescinded.