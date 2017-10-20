Everton face Uefa and Merseyside police investigations following mass brawl in Europa League defeat
Everton are in trouble with Merseyside police and Uefa following the brawl that marred their Europa League defeat by Lyon.
Investigations have been launched into the second-half incident during Thursday night’s tie, and the club took the immediate step of banning from Goodison Park the supporter caught on film throwing a punch at Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. The culprit was holding a young child at the time.
Uefa, the European game’s governing body, charged Everton with “aggressions by supporters against players”.
“This case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 16 November,” read a statement. Earlier, Merseyside Police said it was reviewing video footage before determining further action.
Everton condemned the ugly scenes. “We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against,” they said.
“This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police.”
There is no respite on and off the pitch for the Merseyside club, who face Arsenal this weekend with Ronald Koeman fighting to retain the faith of his board.
The Dutchman might find some comfort from recent history, however.
Going into the corresponding fixture last season, Everton were on a miserable run of one win in 11 games. A 2-1 victory over Arsenal changed the mood. This year they have two wins in 12, hoping for a similar upturn.
“Arsenal at home last year was kind of a turning point,” said defender Ashley Williams. “There are no guarantees it will go the same way and we just need to keep pushing on.
“You get these spells in football. You all get them at some point. It will happen again, but this is our one.”