Everton fan appears to throw punch at Lyon player while holding child during fight triggered by Ashley Williams tackle

The man appears to throw a punch at Lyon player Lucas Tousart: BT Sport

Everton could face potential Uefa disciplinary action after a scrap between Ronald Koeman’s side and the Lyon players in Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League defeat spilled into the Goodison Park stands, resulting in one man carrying a young child lashing out at the one of the French team’s players.

The ugly scenes were triggered by a rash challenge from Everton defender Ashley Williams, who barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes as he jumped to claim a high ball. The shoulder charge appeared to be an attempt by Williams to earn his side a corner given that Lopes was close to the byline, but it left Lopes flying through the air and hitting the advertising hoardings, before trigger a mass skirmish between both sets of players.

A number of them were pressed up against the hoardings, putting them in reach of the home fans, and television footage showed one man carrying a young child trying to reach the players while shouting aggressively towards them.

Williams triggered the skirmish by barging into Lyon goalkeeper Lopes (Getty) More