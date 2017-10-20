Everton fan appears to throw punch at Lyon player while holding child during fight triggered by Ashley Williams tackle
Everton could face potential Uefa disciplinary action after a scrap between Ronald Koeman’s side and the Lyon players in Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League defeat spilled into the Goodison Park stands, resulting in one man carrying a young child lashing out at the one of the French team’s players.
The ugly scenes were triggered by a rash challenge from Everton defender Ashley Williams, who barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes as he jumped to claim a high ball. The shoulder charge appeared to be an attempt by Williams to earn his side a corner given that Lopes was close to the byline, but it left Lopes flying through the air and hitting the advertising hoardings, before trigger a mass skirmish between both sets of players.
A number of them were pressed up against the hoardings, putting them in reach of the home fans, and television footage showed one man carrying a young child trying to reach the players while shouting aggressively towards them.
The man then appeared to lash out at Lucas Tousart’s face, before retreating as the Lyon players reacted.
Watch the video below...
Ashley Williams is shown a yellow card after pushing Anthony Lopes and causing a mass brawl ]]>😳