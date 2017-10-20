Everton fan holding child joins in after Ashley Williams sparks mass brawl
Everton could face action from Uefa after a fan carrying a child appeared to aim a punch at Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes as a mass brawl boiled over near the touchline during the Europa League match at Goodison Park on Thursday night.
Lyon's players reacted angrily to a challenge by Ashley Williams that knocked Lopes over after he caught the ball.
Bertrand Traore quickly confronted Williams, before several players from both teams gathered on the scene.
The brawl moved towards the advertising hoardings behind the Lyon goal and fans were seen to shout and gesture at the players.
One fan, carrying a toddler, stormed towards the mass of players and looked to aim a punch or slap at Lopes, which only added to the Lyon players' angry reaction.
Despite well over a dozen players being involved, only Williams and Traore faced any action from the referee, with both receiving yellow cards.
Lopes tried to play down the incident, saying: “I don’t think it is part of the English atmosphere to hit an away player. I am proud that we were strong at 1-1 and we won the game despite everything.
“It was no big deal, it happened and that was it. For me it seemed to wake up the fans and they seemed to love it.”
Under-fire Everton manager Ronald Koeman blamed the referee for letting the match reach that stage.
"I think the irritation grows in the game for our players and in my opinion that was the problem by the referee," Koeman said after the match.
"The referee was Dutch but he didn't do anything against the theatre of some of the Lyon players. (Lyon captain Nabil) Fekir in the first half dived 10 times.
"I understand with my players, that comes out of frustration. I don't know what happened but I can understand it."
Everton are bottom of Group E with just one point from three Europa League matches, four points behind Lyon, who are second.