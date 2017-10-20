Everton fan holding child joins in after Ashley Williams sparks mass brawl

Ashley Williams was at the centre of a mass brawl against Lyon on Thursday night - Getty Images Europe

Everton could face action from Uefa after a fan carrying a child appeared to aim a punch at Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes as a mass brawl boiled over near the touchline during the Europa League match at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

Lyon's players reacted angrily to a challenge by Ashley Williams that knocked Lopes over after he caught the ball.

Bertrand Traore quickly confronted Williams, before several players from both teams gathered on the scene.

The brawl moved towards the advertising hoardings behind the Lyon goal and fans were seen to shout and gesture at the players.

One fan, carrying a toddler, stormed towards the mass of players and looked to aim a punch or slap at Lopes, which only added to the Lyon players' angry reaction.

Despite well over a dozen players being involved, only Williams and Traore faced any action from the referee, with both receiving yellow cards.