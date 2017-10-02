Everton fans deserve better but Koeman has my support - chairman

The Toffees have lost four of their seven league games this season and are already struggling in Europe, but the coach has the backing of the club

Everton chairman Farhad Moshiri is confident Ronald Koeman can turn the club's form around amid a poor start to the season.

Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Goodison Park was Everton's fourth this season, leaving them 16th in the Premier League after seven matches.

Toffees 13/10 to bounce back at Brighton

The Toffees have not fared better in Europe so far, having picked up just one point from Europa League games against Atalanta and Apollon Limassol.

Everton's poor form has sparked rumours that Koeman could be the next manager to be sacked from the English top flight, but Moshiri insists he will be given time to improve things after finishing seventh in the table last term.

“We are in a bad moment,” Moshiri told Sky Sports.

“But we have played the four title contenders, three away. [Burnley] was an unexpected loss. The four pre-qualifying UEFA games and two group games on Thursdays haven’t helped. There is mental and physical fatigue and seven injuries.

“These are early days. Koeman has my total support. We have great fans and they deserve better.

"We know the honest and objective expectations of our supporters and will not let them down.”

Everton are just two points outside of the relegation zone ahead of the international break and resume league duties with a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on October 15 and host Arsenal the following week.