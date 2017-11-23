Everton take step towards stadium move after agreeing 200-year lease at Bramley Moore Dock

Everton have taken a major step forward in their plans for a £300 million new stadium by agreeing a 200-year lease at their preferred site on Liverpool docks.

An agreement was signed on Thursday to secure the land at Bramley Moore Dock, enabling the Merseyside club to proceed with funding negotiations and submit a planning application.

Robert Elstone, the Everton chief executive, said designs would be put forward for consideration in 2018.

Everton have described the agreement as a ‘significant milestone’, ensuring the club now controls the lands upon which the stadium will be built. It ends an extensive search over 20 years to find an appropriate venue away from Goodison Park.

“Clearly this is very positive news,” said Elstone. “Gaining control of the site was essential for us to be able to move forward with the next stages of the project – finalising the funding agreement with the council and preparing for the submission of a planning application – both of which we hope to do in the New Year.”

The lease – agreed with Peel Land and Property – has been secured for what is being described as ‘peppercorn rent’ – a small, nominal payment. It is conditional on Everton pushing on with their stadium plans and proving they have the cash to build it. Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri promised a new arena when he invested in the club and Thursday's announcement underlines the belief the costs can be met.

Everton’s stadium will be part of an extensive generation of the area of Liverpool’s waterfront.

In a club statement, Everton said: “The new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock will be complemented by a host of leisure amenities and facilities to enhance the visitor experience. Plans also include two new river terminals – a new cruise liner facility as well as the Isle of Man ferry terminal – and a range of office and residential developments alongside a waterfront cultural complex.”

Ian Pollitt, assistant project director at Liverpool Waters, said: “We know that a world-class stadium, on the banks of the River Mersey, will act as a trigger for even more investment and jobs which will be of huge benefit to the whole city region. We’ve been working very closely with all partners to get to this stage and we’re excited to move on to the next phase of the project.”