Everton icon Osman: Moyes would do a good job immediately after Koeman sacking

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman believes David Moyes would be an ideal candidate to replace Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park, but has questioned whether he would be a good long-term option.

Koeman was let go on Monday following a dismal start to the season, with the Toffees' most recent result – a 5-2 hammering at home to Arsenal – seeing the Merseyside club drop into the Premier League's relegation zone.

And Osman, a cult hero at Goodison having represented the club from 2000 to 2016, feels his former manager Moyes could be a great candidate to get his old club back on track, but isn't sure whether the Scot is a good long-term option.

“I think Moyes would be able to do a good job immediately – he knows the club inside and out,” Osman told Sky Sports.

“Whether he would be a long-term candidate, I don't know what the chairman is looking at. Is he looking at immediate results or someone who has a real pedigree of winning trophies?

“Or are they looking at someone like David Unsworth from the academy, who really knows the club and can bring the young lads through and inspire an Everton core?

“It's really interesting to see what [club owners] Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright are thinking right now.”

