Everton identify and ban fan involved in player brawl during Lyon match

Everton have identified and banned a fan who became involved in a player brawl during the 2-1 defeat by Lyon on Thursday night, with Uefa charging the Merseyside club with failing to control their supporters.

A rash challenge by Everton defender Ashley Williams on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes led to a melee between both sets of players that spilled towards the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End stand, where fans were within touching distance of the brawl.

A club statement issued on Friday morning read: “Club officials have reviewed the footage of an incident that occurred in the 64th minute of the game against Olympique Lyonnaise where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players.

“We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police.”

The statement came just minutes after Merseyside Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The statement read: “Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October. Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed.

“Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 4065 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The man can be seen carrying a child as he attempted to reach the players (BT Sport) More