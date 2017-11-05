Everton pull off best home comeback in two decades

The Toffees may have finally righted their course after a superb fightback at Goodison Park against Watford

Everton’s season appeared headed toward an even deeper hole. But an historic fightback may provide fans with hope that the ship has finally been righted.

Big spending in the summer and a strong finish last season under Ronald Koeman had created high expectations around Goodison Park, but hopes were quickly dashed as the Toffees got off to a dreadful start in the Premier League which cost their manager his job.

Everton 2/1 at Palace

Sitting in 18th place heading into their game on Sunday, a home date with Watford offered promise of points for the struggling Toffees.

But instead, Watford carved out a 2-0 advantage by the 64th minute through goals from Richarlison and Christian Kabasele, and seemed ready to consign the hosts to yet another damaging defeat.

However, the Toffees battled back as Oumar Niasse cut the deficit in half minutes later. Then Dominic Calvert-Lewin brought them level in the 74th minute.

But the wild turnaround was not yet complete as Leighton Baines would score from the spot in the 91st minute to put Everton in front — a lead they would not relinquish.

Getting full points from a game in which they go two goals down is a rarity for any team, but it has been especially uncommon at Goodison Park. It was the first time since 1994 the Toffees have managed to pull off the feat in the Premier League.

1994 - Everton have come from two goals down to win a @premierleague home game for the first time since May 1994 vs Wimbledon. Memories. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2017

That victory came against Wimbledon, nearly three years before goalscorer Calvert-Lewin was even born!

Everton will now have the international break to sort out their managerial situation and will hope to build on this comeback when they face off against Crystal Palace when the Premier League resumes on November 18.