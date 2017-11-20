Everton will be relegated if they stick with Unsworth, Joey Barton claims

Joey Barton is convinced that Everton will be relegated from the Premier League if they choose to stick with caretaker manager David Unsworth for much longer.

A summer of lavish spending was followed by a poor start to the domestic campaign for the Toffees, leading to the sacking of Ronald Koeman, and the club have thus far been frustrated in their attempts to hire a replacement.

Watford boss Marco Silva has been slated as the Merseyside club's top target to replace the Dutchman, but the Hornets rejected their approach for the Portuguese.

Meanwhile, Everton's struggles have continued under Unsworth, with the interim gaffer having seen the side slip to 16th in the Premier League after recording just one win in his five matches in charge.

And Barton, a Merseyside man himself, believes that the threat of relegation is very real if the Goodison Park side don't act quickly.

“If Everton stay with [Unsworth], they’re going to get relegated, there’s no doubt about it,” Barton told talkSPORT.

“He’s a former defender and he can’t set his team up to defend. They’ve shipped at least two goals in every game he’s been in charge. They’re conceding goals left, right and centre.

Barton on Unsworth GFX More