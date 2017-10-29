Everton are in a relegation battle, admits David Unsworth

David Unsworth's first game as a Premier League manager didn't go entirely to plan - Everton FC

David Unsworth admitted Everton are facing the prospect of a relegation battle after the club’s drop into the bottom three.

Unsworth, the caretaker manager, offered a blunt assessment of the season ahead following a sixth Premier League defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Everton conceded two goals in 11 first-half minutes to ensure Claude Puel made the “perfect” start as Leicester’s new manager, damaging Unsworth’s hopes of landing the job permanently.

And the under-23s coach believes Everton are now gripped in a fight to avoid relegation as their season continues to unravel.

“You have to be honest, we are where we are and if we continue like this then we are [in a relegation battle],” he said.

“Sunday’s game against Watford is massive and it’s nothing that a couple of back-to-back wins won’t sort, to give the players that touch of confidence. We need three points quickly.

Everton were extremely disappointing once again on Sunday