Everton sets continental ticket target for Abia Warriors

The Brazilian has set his sights on steering the Warriors to represent the country on the continent next season

New coach Rafael Everton sets a target of helping Abia Warriors to securing a continental ticket at the end of the 2017-18 season.

In 2016, Everton saw another Nigeria Professional Football League side, FC IfeanyiUbah through to the Caf Confederation Cup after he steered them to Federation Cup triumph.

And the Brazilian believes that with the right structures available at the Umuahia Township Stadium outfit, he can replicate such feat.

“I am very happy to come to Nigeria again. I am delighted to be with Abia Warriors. I will strive to do my best to ensure that the club qualify for the continent at the end of the season. I believe in God and also have the believe in what I can do. I also believe so much in my players,” Everton told Goal.

“I know that with the management of the club working so hard and every other persons in the club doing their best, we can achieve whatever goal we have set for ourselves if the support is there. It is possible the club can pick a continental ticket.

“We have good players with what I have seen in the last one week with the players. If the players can work well and try to be teachable there won’t be any problem at all realizing our objectives. I won’t talk about our weaknesses here but I am certain that the club can do well in the league in the coming season.

“It is only God that can tell me the time to stop. I don’t have any reasons for now that will make me think of leaving the club. I sought God’s direction before coming here and he will continue to guide me.

“I want to thank the chairman of the club (Emeka Inyama) and others that made my coming possible. I believe that if we play good football we are going to do well,” he concluded.

Everton will be assisted at Abia Warriors by Temple Mouneke, Patrick Ngwaogwu, Igwe Madubuike and Ukoh Chidozie.