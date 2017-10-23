Everton start search for Ronald Koeman replacement with Carlo Ancelotti and Sean Dyche under consideration
Everton will look at Carlo Ancelotti and Sean Dyche in what is expected to be a wide-ranging search for their next manager, after sacking Ronald Koeman on Monday following a dismal start to the season.
Despite the club’s major shareholder Farhad Moshiri saying just three weeks ago that the Dutch coach had his “total support”, Sunday’s 5-2 defeat to Arsenal proved a final straw in a run of five defeats in nine games that has left them the Toffees in the relegation zone, with the club board making the decision after that match at Goodison Park.
Koeman took training on Monday morning, only to be subsequently told of his dismissal in a meeting with chairman Bill Kenwright. The fact the club spent £140m in the summer on specific Koeman signings added to the pressure the Dutchman faced in face of Everton’s poor results, but there was also growing concern about the dysfunctional nature of the team and the striking and sudden lack of cohesion this season.
In total, Everton have won just two of their 13 matches in all competitions with were no indications of any pick-up.
A statement on Monday afternoon read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the Club. Chairman Bill Kenwright, the Board of Directors and Major Shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the Club over the past 16 months and for guiding the Club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”
It is now expected that under-23 coach and former player David Unsworth will take charge of first-team duties, as Everton begin their search for a new manager.
Dyche will be considered, who has already attracted the interest of Leicester City, but it is understood that he would want a tangible offer to consider leaving Burnley having been irritated by Crystal Palace’s reticence in the summer and what was a perceived as a greater desire to look abroad.
Everton may well do the same, and Ancelotti is also an option, although it has been suggested by those close to him that he would take a lot of convincing to get back into the game so soon having just been sacked by Bayern Munich. He has talked about how he would like to take a season out from the game.
Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel may also be looked at, having left the German club in the summer, while David Moyes' name has been similarly mentioned, but the Independent has been told he is not currently considered a desired candidate.