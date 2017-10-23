Everton start search for Ronald Koeman replacement with Carlo Ancelotti and Sean Dyche under consideration

Carlo Ancelotti is currently out of work having recently been sacked by Bayern Munich: Getty

Everton will look at Carlo Ancelotti and Sean Dyche in what is expected to be a wide-ranging search for their next manager, after sacking Ronald Koeman on Monday following a dismal start to the season.

Despite the club’s major shareholder Farhad Moshiri saying just three weeks ago that the Dutch coach had his “total support”, Sunday’s 5-2 defeat to Arsenal proved a final straw in a run of five defeats in nine games that has left them the Toffees in the relegation zone, with the club board making the decision after that match at Goodison Park.

Koeman took training on Monday morning, only to be subsequently told of his dismissal in a meeting with chairman Bill Kenwright. The fact the club spent £140m in the summer on specific Koeman signings added to the pressure the Dutchman faced in face of Everton’s poor results, but there was also growing concern about the dysfunctional nature of the team and the striking and sudden lack of cohesion this season.

In total, Everton have won just two of their 13 matches in all competitions with were no indications of any pick-up.

A statement on Monday afternoon read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the Club. Chairman Bill Kenwright, the Board of Directors and Major Shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the Club over the past 16 months and for guiding the Club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”

It is now expected that under-23 coach and former player David Unsworth will take charge of first-team duties, as Everton begin their search for a new manager.

Dyche will be considered, who has already attracted the interest of Leicester City, but it is understood that he would want a tangible offer to consider leaving Burnley having been irritated by Crystal Palace’s reticence in the summer and what was a perceived as a greater desire to look abroad.