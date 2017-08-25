Everton Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

Having qualified for the group stages of the Europa League and taken a point at Manchester City, Everton are in buoyant mood.

The Toffees remain unbeaten in six competitive matches this season, but face a tough task on Sunday as they travel to Stamford Bridge.

But can they do enough to shock the Premier League champions and continue their fine start to the campaign?

EVERTON INJURIES

Seamus Coleman is unlikely to feature until around Christmas after the broken leg he suffered playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales in March while fellow defender Ramiro Funes Mori is set for nine months on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Yannick Bolasie will also not feature until the new year at the very earliest as he continues to build up his fitness following two operations on a cruciate ligament injury.

Ross Barkley has suffered a further injury setback after picking up a hamstring problem that could sideline him for around a month, though with the England international keen on leaving Goodison Park, he may have already played his final match for the Toffees.

Summer signings Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen both missed Thursday's clash with Hajduk Split and face a race against time to be fit for Sunday's game.

EVERTON SUSPENSIONS

Morgan Schneiderlin is banned following his red card against Manchester City while for Chelsea Gary Cahill remains suspended after being sent off on the opening day of the season against Burnley.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

After marking his full debut with a stunning strike against Hajduk Split, Gylfi Sigurdsson will likely make his first Premier League start for the Toffees.

Mo Besic could deputise for Schneiderlin in midfield while Dominic Calvert-Lewin will likely lead the line again after impressing against Manchester City.

