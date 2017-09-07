Everton Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham

Everton's unbeaten start to the season came to a juddering hault against Chelsea and they now must pick themselves up to host Tottenham.
Ronald Koeman failed to fully bolster his squad late in the transfer window, despite a big-spending summer, but he will be hopeful the players at his disposal can push the Toffees into Champions League contention.
Everton 16/1 to beat Spurs 2-0
Spurs, meanwhile, are coming off their own loss to Chelsea and the disappointment of a draw with Burnley and need three points to kickstart their campaign.
EVERTON INJURIES
Seamus Coleman is unlikely to feature until around Christmas after the broken leg he suffered playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales in March while fellow defender Ramiro Funes Mori is set for nine months on the sidelines with a knee problem.
Yannick Bolasie will also not feature until the new year at the very earliest as he continues to build up his fitness following two operations on a cruciate ligament injury.
Ross Barkley, meanwhile, is out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury, but after his failed deadline day move to Chelsea it remains to be seen whether he plays for the Toffees again.
Davy Klaassen and James McCarthy both missed international matches for Netherlands and Republic of Ireland over the past fortnight and are doubts for Saturday.
EVERTON SUSPENSIONS
Morgan Schneiderlin returns from the ban that ruled him out of the Chelsea defeat, with no players on either side suspended for the clash at Goodison.
POTENTIAL STARTING LINE UP
Ronald Koeman may continue with the 3-4-3 formation that he has deployed more often than not so far this season, with Mason Holgate and Leighton Baines deployed as wing-backs.
Schneiderlin will help Idrissa Gueye form a shield for the back three while it remains to be seen whether Wayne Rooney will play following his arrest for drink-driving over the international break.
If Rooney is indeed left out, Ademola Lookman could come in while Dominic Calvert-Lewin may be preferred to Sandro Ramirez as the central striker.
TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS
Erik Lamela and Danny Rose remain long-term injury absentees for Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs look to get back to winning ways.
Serge Aurier could make his debut at right-back after completing his £23 million move from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, but fellow new signing Fernando Llorente may have to wait to make his bow.
The former Swansea City striker has been nursing a broken arm over the summer and has not made an appearance since the final day of last season, meaning he may need some time to reach match fitness.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Everton are winless in their last nine Premier League games against Spurs (D5 L4) since a 2-1 win in December 2012.
-
However, Spurs have only won one of their last 10 top-flight visits to Goodison Park (D6 L3), a 1-0 victory in May 2015 courtesy of a Harry Kane goal.
-
Tottenham have won their last three Premier League away games – they last won four in succession on the road in the competition in January 2014 (five in a row).
-
Wayne Rooney has scored 11 goals in his last 16 Premier League appearances against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
-
Harry Kane has attempted 10 more shots than any other player in the opening three matchdays of the 2017-18 Premier League season (24), but is yet to score.
TV CHANNEL & KICK OFF TIME
The match kicks off at 15:00 BST but will not be shown live in the UK. The game's highlights will be first televised on BBC's Match of the Day at 22:30.