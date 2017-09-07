Everton Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham

Everton's unbeaten start to the season came to a juddering hault against Chelsea and they now must pick themselves up to host Tottenham.

Ronald Koeman failed to fully bolster his squad late in the transfer window, despite a big-spending summer, but he will be hopeful the players at his disposal can push the Toffees into Champions League contention.

Everton 16/1 to beat Spurs 2-0

Spurs, meanwhile, are coming off their own loss to Chelsea and the disappointment of a draw with Burnley and need three points to kickstart their campaign.

EVERTON INJURIES

Seamus Coleman is unlikely to feature until around Christmas after the broken leg he suffered playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales in March while fellow defender Ramiro Funes Mori is set for nine months on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Yannick Bolasie will also not feature until the new year at the very earliest as he continues to build up his fitness following two operations on a cruciate ligament injury.

Ross Barkley, meanwhile, is out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury, but after his failed deadline day move to Chelsea it remains to be seen whether he plays for the Toffees again.

Davy Klaassen and James McCarthy both missed international matches for Netherlands and Republic of Ireland over the past fortnight and are doubts for Saturday.

View photos Davy Klaassen Everton More

EVERTON SUSPENSIONS

Morgan Schneiderlin returns from the ban that ruled him out of the Chelsea defeat, with no players on either side suspended for the clash at Goodison.

Everton v Spurs Betting GFX More

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE UP

Ronald Koeman may continue with the 3-4-3 formation that he has deployed more often than not so far this season, with Mason Holgate and Leighton Baines deployed as wing-backs.

Schneiderlin will help Idrissa Gueye form a shield for the back three while it remains to be seen whether Wayne Rooney will play following his arrest for drink-driving over the international break.

If Rooney is indeed left out, Ademola Lookman could come in while Dominic Calvert-Lewin may be preferred to Sandro Ramirez as the central striker.

View photos Everton XI GFX More

Read More