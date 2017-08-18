Everton Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester City

With four competitive matches already under their belt in 2017-18, Everton are still to concede a goal and have maintained a 100 per cent record.

By far their toughest test comes on Monday, however, as they take on title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Ronald Koeman continues to be busy in the transfer market, but it would still be a shock if the Toffees can continue their winning start to the season in Manchester.

EVERTON INJURIES

Seamus Coleman is unlikely to feature until around Christmas after the broken leg he suffered playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales in March while fellow defender Ramiro Funes Mori is set for nine months on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Yannick Bolasie will also not feature until the new year at the very earliest as he continues to build up his fitness following two operations on a cruciate ligament injury.

Ross Barkley has suffered a further injury setback after picking up a hamstring injury that could sideline him for around a month, though with the England international keen on leaving Goodison Park, he may have already played his final match for the Toffees.

Summer signing Sandro Ramirez missed Thursday's win over Hajduk Split with a heel problem but could be fit in time for Monday's Premier League clash.

EVERTON SUSPENSIONS

No players from either side are suspended for the clash.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

The fitness of Sandro will likely dictate Everton's final line-up, but should the Spain under-21 international recover from his heel injury then he will likely lead the line alongside Wayne Rooney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Cuco Martina impressed against Hajduk Split and his defensive capablilites could see him start again as Koeman looks to counter City's attacking talents.

Gylfi Sigurdsson is available to make his debut following his £45 million move from Swansea City, but with a lack of matches in pre-season under his belt he may only be named as a substitute.

