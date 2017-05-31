Everton on the verge of signing Cuco Martina from Southampton as Seamus Coleman replacement

Martina is to compete with Mason Holgate while Coleman is injured: Getty

Everton are on the brink of completing their first summer signing, Cuco Martina from Southampton.

Ronald Koeman wants a new right-back given Seamus Coleman’s long recovery from a broken leg and the extra weight of Europa League games that Everton will have to play next season.

Everton have identified Martina, who Koeman signed for Southampton in 2015, as the ideal addition on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old Curacao international can provide extra experience and competition for Mason Holgate at right-back. 20-year-old Holgate impressed last season, especially after Coleman’s injury, starting 16 Premier League games.

Martina leaves Southampton after two seasons at St Mary’s. He made 14 starts for Koeman in the 2015-16 season after joining from FC Twente, scoring a famous long-range curling goal against Arsenal in December 2015.

Last season, under Claude Puel, he started 15 games but was allowed to leave at the end of his two-year contract.