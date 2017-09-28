Everton vs Apollon Limassol: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Everton return to European action having rediscovered the way to win in recent weeks.

Victories over Sunderland and Bournemouth have eased the pressure on Toffees manager Ronald Koeman as he looks to justify his big summer of spending.

Defeat to Atalanta on matchday one has left the Merseyside outfit facing an uphill task in the Europa League as they play host to Cypriot underdogs Apollon Limassol.

Game Everton vs Apollon Limassol Date Thursday, September 28 Time 20:05 BST / 15:05 ET

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on a number of regional networks listed below and nationally via Fox Sports Go and ESPN3 live streams.

US TV channel Online stream FS West, FS Arizona, FS Midwest, FS Carolinas, FS Ohio, FS Tennessee, FS Southwest, FS South, MASN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Fox Sports Go / ESPN3

Position Everton players Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg, Robles Defenders Martina, Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Baines Midfielders Schneiderlin, Gueye, Besic, Klaassen, Davies, Sigurdsson, Lennon Forwards Rooney, Calvert-Lewin, Sandro, Mirallas, Lookman, Vlasic

Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka are both still out after missing the win over Bournemouth with foot and hamstring injuries respectively.

Wayne Rooney's eye injury that he picked up against the Cherries should not be enough to keep him out, but long-term absentees Seamus Coleman, Ross Barkley, Yannick Bolasie, James McCarthy and Ramiro Funes Mori are all still on the sidelines.

Oumar Niasse, who has scored three goals in his last two appearances, is not eligible having not been named in Everton's squad for the Europa League group stages.

Potential starting XI: Stekelenburg; Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Baines; Davies, Besic, Gueye; Vlasic, Sandro, Calvert-Lewin.

Position Apollon Limassol players Goalkeepers Kissas, Vale Defenders Jander, Roberge, Angeli, Stylianou, Yuste, Kyriakou, Vasilou Midfielders Sachetti, Martinez, Alex, Makridis, Allan, Pedro, Reynolds, Papoulis, Hadjivasili, Pitian, Sardinero, Jakolis, Alef Forwards Zelaya, Schembri, Pittas, Silvestros, Maglica

Apollon head into the match high on confidence after holding Lyon to a creditable draw on matchday one.

Manager Sofronis Augousti is set to name an unchanged XI from the side that played in the Group E opener as they look to take a furter step towards the knockout stages.

Potential starting XI: Vale, Pedro, Yuste, Roberge, Jander; Sachetti, Alef; Jakolis, Alex, Schembri; Maglica.

Everton are 2/7 favourites to emerge victorious on Spanish soil, according to dabblebet , with visitors Apollon rated at 10/1 to claim all three points. A draw is priced at 4/1.

