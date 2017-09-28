Everton vs Apollon Limassol: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Everton return to European action having rediscovered the way to win in recent weeks.
Victories over Sunderland and Bournemouth have eased the pressure on Toffees manager Ronald Koeman as he looks to justify his big summer of spending.
Defeat to Atalanta on matchday one has left the Merseyside outfit facing an uphill task in the Europa League as they play host to Cypriot underdogs Apollon Limassol.
|Game
|Everton vs Apollon Limassol
|Date
|Thursday, September 28
|Time
|20:05 BST / 15:05 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, as well as being available to stream live on the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 2/BT Sport 4K UHD
|BT Sport app
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on a number of regional networks listed below and nationally via Fox Sports Go and ESPN3 live streams.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS West, FS Arizona, FS Midwest, FS Carolinas, FS Ohio, FS Tennessee, FS Southwest, FS South, MASN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fox Sports Go / ESPN3
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Everton players
|Goalkeepers
|Pickford, Stekelenburg, Robles
|Defenders
|Martina, Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Baines
|Midfielders
|Schneiderlin, Gueye, Besic, Klaassen, Davies, Sigurdsson, Lennon
|Forwards
|Rooney, Calvert-Lewin, Sandro, Mirallas, Lookman, Vlasic
Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka are both still out after missing the win over Bournemouth with foot and hamstring injuries respectively.
Wayne Rooney's eye injury that he picked up against the Cherries should not be enough to keep him out, but long-term absentees Seamus Coleman, Ross Barkley, Yannick Bolasie, James McCarthy and Ramiro Funes Mori are all still on the sidelines.
Oumar Niasse, who has scored three goals in his last two appearances, is not eligible having not been named in Everton's squad for the Europa League group stages.
Potential starting XI: Stekelenburg; Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Baines; Davies, Besic, Gueye; Vlasic, Sandro, Calvert-Lewin.
|Position
|Apollon Limassol players
|Goalkeepers
|Kissas, Vale
|Defenders
|Jander, Roberge, Angeli, Stylianou, Yuste, Kyriakou, Vasilou
|Midfielders
|Sachetti, Martinez, Alex, Makridis, Allan, Pedro, Reynolds, Papoulis, Hadjivasili, Pitian, Sardinero, Jakolis, Alef
|Forwards
|Zelaya, Schembri, Pittas, Silvestros, Maglica
Apollon head into the match high on confidence after holding Lyon to a creditable draw on matchday one.
Manager Sofronis Augousti is set to name an unchanged XI from the side that played in the Group E opener as they look to take a furter step towards the knockout stages.
Potential starting XI: Vale, Pedro, Yuste, Roberge, Jander; Sachetti, Alef; Jakolis, Alex, Schembri; Maglica.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Everton are 2/7 favourites to emerge victorious on Spanish soil, according to dabblebet , with visitors Apollon rated at 10/1 to claim all three points. A draw is priced at 4/1.
Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the 16/5 favourites to open the scoring at Goodison Park, with Gylfi Sigurdsson 7/2 and Kevin Mirallas 5/1. In terms of Apollon, player Andre Schembri is among those listed at 12/1 to shock the home crowd and open the scoring.
Click here to see all the available markets and related odds for the game.
GAME PREVIEW
After a disappointing start to the campaign, Everton are looking to get their season back on track.
Defeats to Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in the Premier League were compounded by an embarassing 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League as pressure began to mount on manager Ronald Koeman.
Wins over Sunderland and Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and the league respectively have taken the heat off the Dutch coach for the time being, with Oumar Niasse the unlikely hero having been frozen out of the team this time last season.
Apollon, meanwhile, have qualified for the Europa League group stages for the third time since 2013, but failed to reach the knockout stages in either of their previous two attempts.
A draw against group favourites Lyon on matchday one, however, has given them hope that they could spring a shock and secure European football heading into the new year.