Everton vs Arsenal: Five things we learned from the Gunners' assertive 5-2 victory over struggling Toffees

Everton's alarming run of results continued on Sunday afternoon as they were beaten 5-2 by visitors Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Goals from Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez saw Arsene Wenger's men cruise past the struggling Toffees, who were reduced to 10 men after Idrissa Gueye's second-half dismissal.

It had been Everton, though, who had taken the lead. Almost 15 years to the day that Wayne Rooney scored his debut league goal for Everton against Arsenal, the forward was at it again today as he put the home side ahead after 12 minutes.

Oumar Niasse added a late consolation goal but by that point the visitors had secured all three points to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 defeat by Watford.

Here are five things we learned:

Wenger puts his faith in Arsenal’s big guns - and is rewarded

Arsenal’s biggest and best players have all seen their fair share of action this season but this is the first time Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey have all started in the same line-up. Although their performance as a unit was not without it's flaws, victory today at Goodison Park suggested Arsenal's big guns remain just that.

Indeed, it was Arsenal's second which reaffirmed what the likes of Ozil and Sanchez are capable of when they're operating on the same wave length. Meeting his Chilean teammate's sublime delivery, Ozil timed his run to perfection to nod the ball past the outstretched Jordan Pickford in a seamless run of play that handed Arsenal a deserved lead.

