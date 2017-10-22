Everton vs Arsenal: Five things we learned from the Gunners' assertive 5-2 victory over struggling Toffees
Everton's alarming run of results continued on Sunday afternoon as they were beaten 5-2 by visitors Arsenal at Goodison Park.
Goals from Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez saw Arsene Wenger's men cruise past the struggling Toffees, who were reduced to 10 men after Idrissa Gueye's second-half dismissal.
It had been Everton, though, who had taken the lead. Almost 15 years to the day that Wayne Rooney scored his debut league goal for Everton against Arsenal, the forward was at it again today as he put the home side ahead after 12 minutes.
Oumar Niasse added a late consolation goal but by that point the visitors had secured all three points to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 defeat by Watford.
Here are five things we learned:
Wenger puts his faith in Arsenal’s big guns - and is rewarded
Arsenal’s biggest and best players have all seen their fair share of action this season but this is the first time Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey have all started in the same line-up. Although their performance as a unit was not without it's flaws, victory today at Goodison Park suggested Arsenal's big guns remain just that.
Indeed, it was Arsenal's second which reaffirmed what the likes of Ozil and Sanchez are capable of when they're operating on the same wave length. Meeting his Chilean teammate's sublime delivery, Ozil timed his run to perfection to nod the ball past the outstretched Jordan Pickford in a seamless run of play that handed Arsenal a deserved lead.
Still, there were times when Wenger's main men struggled for dynamism and ruthlessness. Lacazette (who would later make up for his early profligacy) should have put his side ahead in the first 10 minutes after losing his man in the Everton box with a clever spin only to fire his shot down the throat of Pickford. Ramsey, too, missed a golden opportunity on goal from inside the hosts' penalty area (he similarly made up for this). But given Arsenal's second and third goals were scored after a combination involving Lacazette, Ozil and Sanchez, the signs suggest that the synergy remains between these key players. Wenger's show of faith was undoubtedly rewarded.
Rooney still has capacity for moments of magic
Almost 15 years to the day that Rooney marked his Everton debut with that goal against Arsenal, the forward was it again today as he produced a moment of magic to put his side ahead. After Gueye had successfully dispossessed Granit Xhaka inside Arsenal's final third, Rooney was on hand to lap up the loose ball before guiding a peach of a shot into Petr Cech's top-right corner.
It was Rooney doing what he does best with a strike that means he has now scored 12 Premier League goals against Arsenal; more than any other player has managed against the north Londoners. In times of adversity, Everton needs players such as Rooney to step up to the mark - it's a shame his teammates couldn't follow suit.
Pickford saves some face
Out of Everton’s numerous summer signings, Pickford is the only one who’s come remotely close to justifying his transfer fee. Although the Englishman has blown hot and cold so far this season, he put in an impressive performance against Arsenal today that ensured the damage was only limited to five. Yes, five. In reality, it could have been so much more were it not for him.
Within the first 10 minutes he put in two instinctive saves against Lacazette, the second of which came in close quarters inside his own box. Under the high ball he looked assertive while he exercised great anticipation in his reading of Arsenal’s forward play. The jury remains out on his role in Arsenal’s equaliser – should he have pushed the ball out for a corner after Xhaka’s initial shot? Or did he see it too late? – but in all he saved some face for himself. The same can't be said for his side as a whole.
Everton defence makes life easy for Arsenal
Everton's poor form has been well documented but at the heart of their malaise is a disorganised and out-of-sorts defence. The likes of Ashley Williams continue to show passion - though not necessarily in the right way - but it's not been enough to whip the backline into shape in recent games.
Arsenal's second goal particularly highlighted Everton's weakness at the back. Beating his opposite man to the ball from just five yards out, Ozil headed home his first goal of the season to put the visitors ahead. Moments later it was Ramsey who took full advantage of Everton's lax defending. Like Ozil, he too found himself unmarked and in space as he looked to convert a low-driven cross from the right flank. Had his effort been on the mark, that would have been three there and then.
But Arsenal's third was not far around the corner. After Gueye's careless dismissal in the 68th minute, an already porous Everton defence was further punctured by Lacazette's well-taken goal after the visitors caught the hosts on the break in a 3-on-1. If manager Ronald Koeman is going to arrest his side's slump, he needs to remedy his side's woes at the back.
Lacazette brings clinical edge to Arsenal
Lacazette may have squandered his early chance on goal but he certainly made up for it with a clinical and composed finish 16 minutes before time. Holding his nerve after receiving the ball from Ozil, the Frenchman buried his shot past Pickford from 15 yards out to take his Premier League tally up to five goals. It's goal like these which Arsenal have missed at times over the years: assertive, confident and stylish - the sort which bring a clinical edge to the Gunners. If he can keep on doing that, his £52m price-tag will be easily justified.