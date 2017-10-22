Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League: Team news, odds and prediction ahead of Sunday clash

What is it?

It's the first of a big Super Sunday double-header - Everton vs Arsenal at Goodison Park.

When is it?

It's on Sunday October 22 - ie today.

What time is kick-off?

It's a 1.30pm start.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Alternatively, you can follow the match here throughout the afternoon.

What does the PL table look like?

What is the team news?

Everton:

James McCarthy could make his first-team comeback in Everton's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday having recovered from his knee injury.

Fellow midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin limped off during Thursday's 2-1 Europa League loss to Lyon but is expected to be able to feature in the contest at Goodison Park this weekend.

Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka are set to return to the matchday squad after being rested for the game against the French side, along with Oumar Niasse, who was ineligible on Thursday.

Provisional squad: Pickford, Stekelenburg, Williams, Keane, Jagielka, Holgate, Martina, Baines, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Besic, McCarthy, Klaassen, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Davies, Vlasic, Lookman, Mirallas, Sandro, Calvert-Lewin, Niasse.

