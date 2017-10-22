Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League: Team news, odds and prediction ahead of Sunday clash
What is it?
It's the first of a big Super Sunday double-header - Everton vs Arsenal at Goodison Park.
When is it?
It's on Sunday October 22 - ie today.
What time is kick-off?
It's a 1.30pm start.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Alternatively, you can follow the match here throughout the afternoon.
What does the PL table look like?
What is the team news?
Everton:
James McCarthy could make his first-team comeback in Everton's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday having recovered from his knee injury.
Fellow midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin limped off during Thursday's 2-1 Europa League loss to Lyon but is expected to be able to feature in the contest at Goodison Park this weekend.
Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka are set to return to the matchday squad after being rested for the game against the French side, along with Oumar Niasse, who was ineligible on Thursday.
Provisional squad: Pickford, Stekelenburg, Williams, Keane, Jagielka, Holgate, Martina, Baines, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Besic, McCarthy, Klaassen, Sigurdsson, Rooney, Davies, Vlasic, Lookman, Mirallas, Sandro, Calvert-Lewin, Niasse.
Arsenal:
Arsene Wenger will make a raft of changes for Arsenal's Premier League trip to Everton but will be without forward Danny Welbeck.
The Gunners won 1-0 at Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday but a host of first-team players did not travel to Serbia and will return at Goodison Park, while Wenger will hope both Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey will be fit enough to be in contention.
The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette will be in line to start but Welbeck (groin) is missing, as are Calum Chambers (hip), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle).
Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Coquelin, Ozil, Giroud, Walcott, Sanchez, Iwobi, Lacazette.
What are they saying?
Ronald Koeman
And when asked on Friday if he still had strong support from Moshiri, the Dutchman said: "Yes, that has not changed.
"We have daily contact, weekly contact. Everybody is of course a little bit worried about the situation, but that's normal."
Speaking at his press conference to preview Sunday's Premier League home clash with Arsenal, Koeman - whose side are 16th in the table, and bottom of their Europa League group - added: "I hate to lose, but I am still the man, and we fight for everything to turn it around.
"Of course, the pressure is on the manager.
"I watch television and I am sometimes on social media. I know what is going around, and that's normal. That's football.
"I don't step back, I go forward. Let's hope for three points, and after Sunday everybody will be more happy maybe than yesterday."
Arsene Wenger
"It is impossible to come off that intensity (against Red Star) and then play against Everton," Wenger said when asked if wholesale changes could be expected at Goodison Park.
"Of course, I left 10 or 11 players at home and I decided to rotate at the start of the season.
"It is important to see that these players get stronger and stronger in every game. We play on Tuesday again, at home, so we have to have a global plan. We have to."
What are the odds?
- Everton to win 3/1
- Draw 13/5
- Liverpool to win 10/11
What's our prediction?
The side plunged deep into crisis faces the side only ever a defeat away from crisis: this is not a match for the faint-hearted. Buoyed by victory in Europe in midweek, Arsenal will be looking to demonstrate they do indeed have cojones.
Jim White's prediction 0-2