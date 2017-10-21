Everton vs Arsenal: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Arsenal travel to Goodison Park on Sunday in search of a win against Everton as they look to make amends for their defeat to Watford in their last league outing.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to the Hornets last week, which ended a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions - including four consecutive wins - and knocked them back in their attempts to climb up the Premier League table.

Everton, meanwhile, are desperately seeking a win to snap them out of a dismal run of form. Ronald Koeman's side have not tasted victory since late September and currently find themselves languishing at the bottom half of the table.

Game Everton vs Arsenal Date Sunday, October 22 Time 13:30 BST / 08:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, or alternatively online using Sky Go.