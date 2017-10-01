Everton vs Burnley live: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on, team news and where can I watch it?

Ronald Koeman needs a win over Burnley to lift the pressure of Everton's poor form: Getty

Everton will hope to put their poor September form behind them and get back to winning ways when they host Burnley at Goodison Park, with manager Ronald Koeman under pressure to turn around fortunes at the Toffees.

A promising summer in the transfer window has delivered little, and run of two wins in nine games – which came against Sunderland in the EFL Cup after extra-time and last weekend’s 2-1 league win over Bournemouth – has seen the Merseyside team fall well short of expectations.

Burnley meanwhile have made a flying start to the season and could consolidate their place in the top half of the table with a victory this afternoon.

What time does it start?

Everton vs Burnley kicks off at Goodison Park at 14:15.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League from 13:30 and Sky Sports Main Event from 14:15. Highlights will be shown on BBC One from 22:30.