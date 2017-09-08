Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: What time does the Premier League match kick-off and where can I watch it?

Everton and Spurs have both won four points from their opening three games: Getty

Spurs and Everton have both made inauspicious starts to the season, totting up a win, a draw and a loss each. Prodigal son Wayne Rooney’s off-field antics have grabbed the headlines at Goodison, and the scale of boss Ronald Koeman’s punishment remains to be seen.

More importantly for the Toffees will be Rooney’s on-pitch response. As everyone knows, Rooney has played well despite off-field controversies before, and they will need him at his bombastic best if they want to beat Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino’s charges are aiming high this term, with the Argentine openly setting his sights on the title. Spurs are without silverware since their League Cup win in 2008, and Pochettino has made no secret of his desire for a “big trophy”.

Sloppy defending allowed Burnley to leave Wembley with a point in Spurs’ last game, however, and with Rooney scoring two in three league games for Everton, Spurs will need to tighten up. £23m right-back Serge Aurier should provide some defensive steel his debut.

In attack, Tottenham look somewhat off-colour, with Harry Kane yet to score in the league this term. New signing Fernando Llorente is a proven threat, though, and should test Everton coming off the bench. Expect a closely-fought game in all areas of the pitch.

Here's everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture.

What time does it start?

Everton vs Tottenham kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday 9th September.

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown at 22:30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Wayne Rooney

It’s needless to say, of course, but the Evertonian will need to show that the vast and scathing media coverage of his recent misdemeanours has not affected his football.

Weird stat…

10: The number of goals Spurs put past Everton on Bill Nicholson’s first match as Spurs manager in 1958, in a bizarre 10-4 victory.

Remember when…

Tottenham edged Everton in this classic seven-goal thriller at White Hart Lane.

Player to watch…

Dele Alli: The Tottenham and England playmaker has hit the ground running this term, scoring twice in Tottenham’s first three matches.

His flair and positivity in in possession, not to mention his goalscoring touch, make him highly watchable right now.

Past three meetings…

Tottenham 3 (Kane, Kane, Alli) Everton 2 (Lukaku, Valencia), Premier League, March 2017

Everton 1 (Barkley) Tottenham 1 (Lamela), Premier League, August 2016

Everton 1 (Lennon) Tottenham 1 (Alli), Premier League, January 2016

Form guide…

Everton: WWWDDL

Tottenham: WLLWLD

Odds…

Everton: 5/2

Tottenham: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)