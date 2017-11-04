Everton vs Watford, Premier League: What time is it, where can I watch it, team news, odds, preview

Everton entertain Watford on Sunday desperate to end a dismal four-game winless run in the Premier League.

The Toffees have endured a challenging few weeks. The sacking of Ronald Koeman after a string of disappointing results has only seemed to exacerbate the fate of the Merseyside club, with caretaker David Unsworth powerless to prevent two consecutive domestic defeats and his team’s exit from the Europa League following a 3-0 thrashing in Lyon on Thursday night.

In what could be his last game to prove his worth before the Everton board use the international break next week to decide upon Koeman’s replacement, Unsworth will be hoping for some definitive signs of improvement against the Hornets. If his 18th-placed side would be able to secure the full three points at Goodison they will likely climb clear of the relegation zone.

For Watford, a fantastic start to the season has been somewhat marred by two consecutive league defeats against Chelsea and Stoke. Though the Hertfordshire club are still sitting in the top half of the Premier League table, manager Marco Silva will be hoping his team can capitalise on Everton’s recent troubles to keep them within touching distance of the top-four places. He will take confidence from his side’s record on the road this term; they have notched important wins at Swansea, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Watford will also be boosted by a relatively fresh squad. Although Troy Deeney will miss the Everton match through suspension – after he accepted a violent conduct charge for his clash with Stoke’s Joe Allen last weekend – and defenders Seb Prodl and Younes Kaboul remain sidelines, Silva will be able to name a relatively strong starting XI.

Everton, on the other hand, will not only be fatigued from Thursday’s exploits in France, but also without some key names: Cuco Martina sustained a nasty neck injury in Lyon that may see him out for some time. In what will be seen as a must win-game for the Toffees, expect Unsworth to name his strongest team. With a plethora of players and strategies used so far in his three-game tenure, however, it is not clear what this team will be.