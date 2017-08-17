Every sets early pace at Wyndham Championship

Matt Every posted a flawless nine-under-par 61 at the PGA Tour tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday.

Every, 33, set the early pace with a nine-under-par 61 in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday.

A two-time PGA Tour champion, Every was flawless at Sedgefield Country Club, holing an eagle and seven birdies without dropping a shot.

Every had a chance to make history at his final hole, with an eagle enough to set a course record (59), while a birdie would have seen him tie it (60), but he had to settle for a par.

Major winner Henrik Stenson is Every's nearest challenger following his eight-under-par 62.

Stenson, who claimed The Open Championship last year, also produced a bogey-free round, posting eight birdies through 18 holes.

A shot further back are Cameron Smith, Vaughn Taylor, Webb Simpson, Tim Wilkinson, Brian Campbell, Harold Varner III and Sam Saunders.

The likes of Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel, Kevin Na and Bud Cauley are three under, a shot ahead of Kevin Streelman, Harris English, Emiliano Grillo and Camilo Villegas.

There will be a new champion at the Wyndham Championship after Si-woo Kim – last year's winner – withdrew with a back injury.