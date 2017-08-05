Everything you need to know about Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates have moved swiftly to replace Swedish tactician Kjell Jonevret, by rehiring fellow European coach Milutin Sredojevic as his replacement.

Here's the 47-year-old mentor's profile as he plans to awaken the sleeping giants of South African football.

COACHING BACKGROUND

Nicknamed Micho, Sredojevic was born in Prokuplje, Serbia, Yugoslavia and he played football as a midfielder for Svoboda Ljubljana, Sinđelić Belgrade and Grafičar Belgrade amongst others in his home country.

His coaching career began in 1994 when he took over the reins at Yugoslavian football soccer school, Palic, for three years. The Yugoslavia University of Physical Education graduate also had a spell with the Yugoslavia Under-20 national team.

Sredojevic, who was proving to be a talented young coach, went on to take charge of the Serbian SuperLiga club FK Spartak Subotica in the early 2000s, before setting off on his African adventure and he joined Ugandan outfit Villa SC in 2001.

Despite being in his early 30's, he hit the ground running during his first his coaching stint outside his home country and Europe as he won three consecutive Ugandan Premier League titles with Villa between 2001 and 2004 including the 2003 Cecafa club championship.

Following his very successful spell with Villa, Sredojevic joined Ethiopian Premier League giants Saint-George and once again he delivered some early success as he guided the club to the 2004/05 league title, before leaving the club after two campaigns with them.

FIRST STINT WITH PIRATES

Despite his success in Uganda and Ethiopia, Sredojevic, who was only 38 at the time, was relatively unknown in the South African football circles when Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Pirates announced him as the new coach on Tuesday, June 13, 2006.

Micho inherited a strong Pirates team that had finished second in the league in two successive seasons and narrowly lost to their fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs on penalties in the 2005 Absa Cup final in Durban under guidance of his countryman Kostadin Papic.

The Buccaneers were in the middle of the 2006 Caf Champions League campaign and under Sredojevic, the team managed to reach the semi-finals where they were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien – with Pirates left ruing their missed chances over the two legs.

Although, the Soweto giants had enjoyed a good run in Africa's most prestigious club competition, the team had an unconvincing start to the 2006/07 domestic campaign with Sredojevic being accused of struggling to maintain discipline in the squad, while Bucs' defence was also shaky.

In January, 2007, Sredojevic resigned as the Bucs head coach with a poor record which read; 23 matches, six wins, seven draws and 10 defeats in all competitions. There were reports which stated that Micho and his assistant Teboho Moloi were given a list of players to field during their last few weeks in charge of the team by the Bucs senior officials.

MORE SUCCESS IN AFRICA

After amicably parting ways with Pirates, Sredojevic had a short stint with Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC in 2007, before rejoining Saint George in the same year. He managed to resurrect his career at the Ethiopian giants - winning two consecutive league titles with the club between 2008 and 2010.

