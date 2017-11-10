Evra sacked by Marseille after UEFA ban him for entire season for fan attack

The veteran's karate kick on a fan has seen him barred from UEFA competitions for the rest of 2017-18, while both clubs were also punished

Patrice Evra has been sacked by Marseille and handed a season-long ban by UEFA from the federation's club competitions after kicking a club fan during a touchline fracas.

The former Manchester United and Juventus full-back was initially internally suspended by his club for the incident, which took place prior to kick-off in a Europa League clash against Vitoria.

And just minutes after UEFA made public a season-long suspension for the player, Marseille in turn revealed his contract had been terminated "by mutual consent".

Citing his "impeccable behaviour" since joining the Ligue 1 side from Juve in January 2017, L'OM nevertheless recognised the "irreparable" damage that had been caused by Evra's attack on a fan.

Supporters' indignation at the exuberant Evra came to a head at the weekend, when banners calling on him to "get out of the club" were shown at the Stade Velodrome ahead of a home clash with Caen.

While his Marseille career may have come to an abrupt end, Evra's UEFA ban will be in force at any European club that wishes to hire his services until June 30 2018.

The player has also received a fine of €10,000 for his actions.

Marseille and Vitoria were likewise sanctioned by the UEFA disciplinary committee, which released the findings of its investigation on Friday.

The Ligue 1 club was hit with a €25,000 fine and ordered to settle with Vitoria over the damages caused by supporters, while the latter was fined €5,000 for a pitch invasion carried out by home fans.

Evra, meanwhile, has so far remained defiant in the wake of scandal, thanking "real" Marseille supporters at the weekend for their support.