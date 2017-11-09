Ex-AFC Leopards striker a doubt for Sony Sugar clash

The striker is among the top scorers in the top tier, having netted twelve times, three goals behind Sharks ace Masoud Juma

Nakumatt FC striker Kepha Aswani might not be involved in his team's outing against Sony Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League.

The striker is among the top scorers in the top tier, having netted twelve times, three goals behind Kariobangi Sharks ace Masoud Juma, who is leading the chase.

Club's head coach Anthony Mwangi says the striker will face late fitness test to determine whether he is fit to face the sugar millers. “David Gateri is out for this weekend, he will not be involved at all, he is injured.

“Kepha Aswani is a doubt, we are still monitoring his progress, he injured his knee, yes he will travel with the team but we will make a decision later on depending with his reaction to medication.

"We are in a position where we desperately need maximum points, we cannot afford to slip at this time,” Mwangi told Goal on Thursday.

Nakumatt fell to a solitary goal in their last outing against AFC Leopards.